Mary Gervin's book "The Spinning of Moss" is a slim volume of evocative poetry inspired by the wonders of nature, happiness, and the vicissitudes of the human experience

ALBANY, Ga., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Gervin, a retired English professor who has served as a consultant for various textbook companies, writing councils, and educational boards, and acted as a judge for national and regional literary competitions, has completed her new book "The Spinning of Moss": her third published work following the release of her prior collections, "Traipsing into Twilight" and "Walking in Delight".

"The Spinning of Moss," a modest volume of tight, often haiku-ese renditions, was inspired by frequent walks along Mossy Oak Drive, insight and memorabilia, daily observations, random, yet at times, silly thoughts; and includes words of inspiration, hope, and joy. A hodgepodge of selections with a bit of southern charm.

Published by Page Publishing, Mary Gervin's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Spinning of Moss" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

