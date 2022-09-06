Author E. S. Tasker's new book "Always Remembered, Never Forgotten" is a thought-provoking collection of stories that Tasker and others have endured in the line of duty

Recent release "Always Remembered, Never Forgotten" from Page Publishing author E. S. Tasker is a stirring and powerful assortment of short stories from Tasker's time serving in law enforcement. Based on true events he and his fellow officers encountered, Tasker shares these small windows into what life in law enforcement is like to reveal the responsibility and pressure officers carry with them.

CARROLLTON, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E. S. Tasker, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who dedicated his life to law enforcement, has completed his new book "Always Remembered, Never Forgotten": a gripping and engaging compilation of stories from the author's time as a police officer, detailing the various dangers he and other officers faced while on the job.

"It's sad, but many in our society don't look at those in law enforcement as being human," writes Tasker. "But they are. And because they are human, mistakes will occur, and occasionally, poor decisions will be made. We must avoid rushing to judgment and learn to deal with the negative situations as they arise on an individual basis according to the laws we have in place. Judging the many by the mistakes of the few is a wrong mindset in any segment of society.

"Perhaps we should look more closely to those wearing the badge and recognize the good that's performed on a daily basis. Those in our society who have become critics of their existence need to realize that they're citizens like the rest of us. Their backgrounds are much like everyone else's. In many cases, they're your child's baseball coach, a member of the PTA, a reading mentor at a local elementary school, or a member of your own church. They're not in law enforcement because of the money; they're in the profession because they care about their fellow man and the communities they serve.

"Those in law enforcement have accepted the responsibilities that go along with the job. They do so freely as others have done before them. They recognize that every day they go to work, perils will be faced, and for some, it could be the day that they're asked to make the ultimate sacrifice. They must always be remembered and never forgotten."

Published by Page Publishing, E. S. Tasker's captivating work reveals to readers exactly what life on the force is like, highlighting the humanity of officers and the pressure they face every day to never make a mistake. Full of incredible heart and emotion, with a bit of occasional humor, readers will see things from an entirely new viewpoint and may find a newfound appreciation for what police officers must go through every day.

