AMG Lithium Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide with EcoPro, the Holding Company of Cathode Materials Manufacturer EcoPro BM





Amsterdam, 6 September 2022 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces its wholly owned subsidiary, AMG Lithium GmbH of Frankfurt ("AMG Lithium"), has signed a binding supply agreement ("Agreement") with Korean company EcoPro ("EcoPro"), for an initial three-year term. AMG Lithium will supply EcoPro with battery-grade lithium hydroxide from its plant in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, which is recently under construction and scheduled to start commissioning in Q3 2023.

Under the Agreement, AMG Lithium will deliver a minimum of 5,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to EcoPro BM's cathode materials production plant in Debrecen, Hungary. The contract includes an option for additional volumes.

Initial quantities for qualification purposes are scheduled to be delivered in late 2023 – with regular quantities to follow in 2024.

AMG Lithium plans to produce an annual amount of 20,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in the first module in Bitterfeld-Wolfen with four additional modules planned to achieve a total annual production capacity of 100,000 tpa.

"We are happy to have reached this Agreement to supply EcoPro's European cathode materials plant out of our Bitterfeld refinery. We are looking forward to growing our future business with EcoPro with additional quantities and potentially dedicating an entire module on an exclusive basis," said Stefan Scherer, CEO of AMG Lithium.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

