Frédéric PELONG, Chief Financial Officer, Joins the Valbiotis Board of Directors

Former Chief Financial Officer in numerous mid-caps and large international groups, with over 20 years' professional experience in France and abroad.

The expertise necessary to accelerate Valbiotis' future hypergrowth in charge of the global financial strategy.

A new appointment at a milestone in the Company's history, in preparation for commercialization.

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible) ALVAL, a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces the appointment of Frédéric PELONG to the Company's Board of Directors.

Frédéric PELONG joined Valbiotis on June 1 as Chief Financial Officer to support the Company's expansion. His arrival comes at a key moment in Valbiotis' history as it approaches its commercialization phase, with the upcoming market release of TOTUM•63 as part of a strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science and of TOTUM•70, expected no later than the first half of 2024.

Frédéric PELONG aged 48, brings a wealth of experience in finance, acquired over more than twenty years working for mid-caps and major international groups managing high-profile brands. Former Financial Audit Manager at E&Y, Frédéric PELONG then held various cross-functional financial positions at Pernod Ricard before becoming Chief Financial Officer of the Swiss subsidiary. He was subsequently appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Christofle Group, and more recently Audika. Over his career, he has acquired a solid expertise in supporting growth and development in new markets, mastering a wide variety of business models. Frédéric PELONG is a graduate of Kedge and holds a DECF accounting and financial diploma.

Frédéric PELONG, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Valbiotis Board of Directors, comments: "Having started out working for various large groups, I'm delighted to be embarking on the Valbiotis adventure. Valbiotis is a company that holds great potential and is entering a pivotal phase in its history, with the imminent marketing of products with scientifically proven efficacy. I'm particularly pleased to have the opportunity to use my expertise to spur these developments because the Company's mission, which is to prevent metabolic and cardiovascular disease through the use of plant-derived active substances, is in line with my personal beliefs about what the medicine of tomorrow should look like".

Sébastien PELTIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Valbiotis, says: "Frédéric's solid financial expertise and impressive international skills are valuable assets that will help us along our path, with developments set to accelerate in the coming months as our R&D-focused Company begins its transition to a revenue-generating model, more in line with patients' needs. I'm very happy to welcome him at what is a particularly exciting time for Valbiotis."

Laurent LÉVY, Chairman of the Nanobiotix Executive Board and of the Valbiotis Supervisory Board, adds: "I speak on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board when I say that I'm delighted with Frédéric PELONG's appointment to the Valbiotis Board of Directors. His experience acquired working for large international groups and his in-depth operational and strategic knowledge of financial management will be decisive in spurring Valbiotis' growth."

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) – and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN Code: FR0013254851

Ticker symbol: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on May 19, 2022. This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005268/en/