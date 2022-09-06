LEARNING TO LEARN ONLINE

The "Me In The Metaverse" Art Contest is just one tool of many for introducing people to the Metaverse and a more digital lifestyle.

The recent Covid Crisis showed us how important online education is, but how about others not familiar with the net & people that are now forced to work online?

Learner Net is about more than just online learning. Learner Net wants to introduce you to the interactive and immersive realm of the Metaverse, no matter who you are.” — Learner Net

SINGAPORE, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEARNING TO LEARN ONLINEThe importance of getting familiar with the Metaverse now instead of later. Learner Net is an online learning platform working to normalize the move from traditional educational institutions to the Metaverse and online learning environments. The recent global pandemic made it clear that there is a need to pursue online education as a more comprehensive and normalized system.An increasing number of schools and universities are moving into the virtual realm or the Metaverse. The evolution of the education system is inevitable. Despite that, a large number of people remain woefully ill-prepared to engage in the virtual world.As the Technological Revolution and the Internet of Things become more commonplace, it is important even for “older” generations to prepare for life in the Metaverse. Learner Net is actively pursuing the means to introduce people to the Metaverse.The Internet Economy remains the fastest growing economic system in the world. According to the US Government Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 1 out of 5 purchases are made online. Internet sales racked up more than 5 trillion US dollars in 2021 and those numbers are projected to increase in the future.It is not only the global retailers that are driving online market growth, though they are assisting in the expansion of online markets. Both educational and corporate interests are rapidly integrating the Non-Fungible Token or NFT into their online repertoire of tools for marketing and sales.The NFT in its current form is largely relegated to a novelty used to preserve digital artwork. This should not be an excuse to dismiss the relevance of the NFT in the future. Big brand names like Adidas, Nike, and Gucci are already using the NFT to ensure their products are originals, and to increase their value.In educational systems, the NFT is once again proving its worth. School records, report cards, and the educational history of students can be stored on a version of the NFT. These records are then registered or “minted” on the blockchain and hold all of the relevant data in a secure location where they cannot be altered.The NFT is effectively a registered token that verifies the authenticity, and ownership of everything from information to the latest pair of sneakers. The Internet of Things is rapidly progressing and burgeoning into a full-on technological revolution.Still, many people remain unaware of the importance of these technologies for their continued existence and their ability to function as productive and contributing members of modern society. It is with this in mind that Learner Net has sought out new and interesting means for introducing the general public to these crucial technologies.Learner Net is already looking to increase awareness among both youth and adult students through the introduction of gaming applications and other creative approaches to the Metaverse. Students and anyone else who is contemplating creating an online business, or otherwise conducting business online should also have access to this information as well.In response to the need to elucidate and remove the doubts and concerns of people who may otherwise prove to be the next Elon Musk of the Metaverse, Learner Net has created an Art Contest to provide a fun and interesting method for imparting the relevant knowledge to those who remain in doubt or merely unaware.Learner Net has partnered with a Global Online Marketplace, Adpost , and a renowned parenting site, BabyNamesPedia, in order to create a contest that will introduce people to the concepts of “Me In The Metaverse” and the value of the NFT. The primary focus of Learner Net is to introduce children to the Metaverse and a separate category for children has been created to give them the opportunity to win valuable prizes including educational opportunities.Together, these technologies provide an invaluable opportunity for everyone from the modern youth to the retired business person seeking to supplement their income online. Learner Net is constantly working to provide you with the tools you need to succeed. If you would like more information about any of the information herein, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@learner.net or to visit our website at Learner Net.

Learner Net Me In The Metaverse Art Contest Online