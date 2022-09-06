Hemostats Market, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Hemostats Market To Be Driven By Rising Trend Incidence Of Several Types Of Chronic Diseases And Surge In Surgical Procedures, Forecast Period 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hemostats Market Size, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hemostats market, assessing the market based on its segments like by product, formulation, indication, application, end use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hemostats-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.8 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.2 Billion
The most important driver of the world market has been an increase in the number of operations performed worldwide, which has given a major boost to the increasing occurrence of bleeding complications during the procedure, leading to market growth of hemostats. But due to the high cost of the product, the growth could be impeded.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A hemostat is a medical instrument used to control bleeding during certain surgical procedures. Hemostats are part of a class of instruments that pivot (similar to scissors and including needle holders, tissue holders, and various clamps) and the role is determined by the shape of the blade. In emergency wound treatment, hemostats serve three purposes.
Hemostats were originally intended to clamp narrow blood vessels in order to control haemorrhage. Another use is for grasping and securing superficial fascia when weakening and debriding wounds. Finally, this instrument is ideal for revealing, discovering, and visualising deeper regions of a wound.
Read Full Report Online : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hemostats-market
By product, the market is divided into:
Combination
Thrombin-Based
Gelatin-Based
Collagen-Based
Oxidised Regenerated Cellulose Based
Others
Based on formulation, the market is categorised into:
Sheet and Pad
Sponge
Matrix and Gel
Powder
Others
On the basis of indication, the market is divided into:
Surgery
Wound Closure
Others
Based on application, the market is segmented into:
Cardiovascular Surgery
General Surgery
Gynaecological Surgery
Orthopaedic Surgery
Reconstructive Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Others
By end use, the market is categorised into:
Clinics
Hospitals
Ambulatory Centres
Others
The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
The increasing number of operations, the numbers of regulatory approvals, the increase in sports-related injuries and spinal disorders, and an increasing emphasis on successful management of blood loss in patients in surgical procedures, drive growth in this industry. Moreover, the emerging markets and growth in the number of hospitals and surgical centres are expected to give players operating in the Hemostat sector additional opportunities for growth over the forecast period.
The hemostats demand in North America is projected to be the largest in the world. In North America, the hemostats industry is well-established, with the United States serving as a primary market. In the forecast timeframe, China and India are projected to provide major growth opportunities for market players, owing to improved healthcare facilities, rising medical tourism, and an increase in the number of elderly people in the country.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Teleflex Incorporated., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Inc. , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
AI in Computer Vision Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ai-in-computer-vision-market
Functional Safety Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/functional-safety-market
Veterinary Scales Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-scales-market
Muscle Stimulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/muscle-stimulation-market
Compressor Rental Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compressor-rental-market
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/integrated-pest-management-ipm-market
Cryogenic Valve Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cryogenic-valve-market
Bone Void Fillers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bone-void-fillers-market
Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-voltage-circuit-breaker-market
About us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
James Rowan
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other