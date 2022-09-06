HVAC Filters Market is expected to reach the value of 9.75 billion USD by the end of 2027
HVAC filters market size was valued at USD 7.90 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 9.75 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.4%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HVAC filters market size was valued at USD 7.90 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 9.75 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The HVAC filters used in home heating and cooling system have an important role to do. They pet dancers, and filter dust, and other small particles out of the air that you and your family breathe. The filters also play important role in keeping your system free from large particles that could damage it. Every 90 days HVAC filters need to be changed.
Market Drivers:
An increasing instances of health disorders such as sinus, cough, headache, asthma, and allergies among consumers caused due to improving their quality and likely rise in demand for HVAC filters. Increasing demand from hospitals and data centers is driving the market’s revenue. The rising investments in the construction sector drive market growth.
Browse for the full report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/hvac-filters-market
Increasing demand for HVAC systems
The HVAC systems are used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, fresh air intake, and humidity. The smart home has to create growth in the HVAC systems. The HVAC systems of the future will use technologies such as more geothermal heat pumps, even ice-powered air conditioning, solar power, and smart thermostats to reduce their energy use and overall environmental impact these factors drive the market growth.
Market Restraints:
The rising environmental concern is the major factor hampering the market growth. The high cost of the appliances and lesser awareness of the usage of air filters is restraining the growth of the global HVAC filters market.
Segmentation Analysis:
HVAC Filters Market - By Material:
• Fiberglass
• Synthetic Polymer
• Carbon
• Metal
Based on the material:
The Synthetic Polymer segment was recorded as the largest market share in the HVAC filters market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Synthetic polymers are derived from petroleum oil and made by engineers and scientists. Low-density polyethylene is the most common synthetic polymer. Synthetic polymers are sometimes referred to as plastics as well-known ones are nylon and polythene to drive the market growth.
HVAC Filters Market - By Technology:
• Electrostatic Precipitator
• HEPA
• Activated Carbon
• Others
Based on the technology:
The HEPA held the largest share in the HVAC filters market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The HEPA is a standard that must satisfy certain levels of efficiency. The common standard requires that HEPA air filters must remove from the air that passes through and therefore it is extremely important in the HVAC filters market.
HVAC Filters Market - By End-use:
• Building and Construction
• Pharmaceutical
• Food and Beverage
• Automotive
• Others
Based on the end use:
The Building and Construction segment held the largest share market in the HVAC filters market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Ask for a sample report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/hvac-filters-market/request-sample
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the HVAC filters market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the HVAC filters market and the growing population influencing the use of air filters in the appliances of the region. The rising industrialization such as oil, plants, and gas and the use of HVAXC filters for various industrial applications and is likely to create growth in the region’s market revenue. China and India are the largest supporting the growth of the HVAC filters. There has been rapid growth in the HVAC filters market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the HVAC filters market.
Ask for customization on the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/hvac-filters-market/customization
Latest Industry Developments:
In April 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation launched QuadSEAL 4, designed specifically for commercial HVAC applications. This product helps building owners earn points toward LEED green building certification. Its applications include hotels and entertainment complexes, food processing, microelectronics manufacturing, data centers, commercial office buildings, schools and universities, clean manufacturing facilities, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, government institutions, and industrial manufacturing.
In July 2020 - Filti, LLC, an air filtration and nanofiber technology company, launched the 9500 Home Filter. The patent-pending 9500 Home Filter is an HVAC filter constructed using nanofiber technology.
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
08887029626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn