Global electric mobile crane market is projected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.7%

Electric Mobile Crane Market Outlook

"Global Electric Mobile Crane Market by Type, by Propulsion, by Power Source, by Capacity, by Application and by Regions - Forecast to 2030"

The "Global Electric Mobile Crane Market by Type (Truck Mounted Crane, Trailer Mounted Crane and Crawler Crane), by Propulsion (Battery-Electric and Fuel-Electric Hybrid), by Power Source (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others), by Capacity (5 ton, 10 to 20 ton, 21 to 30 ton and Above 30 ton), by Application (Construction, Mining and Excavation, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping and Oil & Gas/Energy) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

Traditionally dependent on fossil fuels cranes are known as carbon-intensive equipment. New trends, such as battery-powered mobile cranes, are promising to disrupt that paradigm.

Companies operating in mining, construction, oil & gas, transportation industries are under pressure from stockholders, workers, local communities, consumers and governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce carbon footprints, improve air quality and protect the health and safety of workers and people living nearby these industries. Adoption of battery-powered equipment to replace hydraulics is a factor expected to create potential opportunity for the prominent manufacturers operating in the market.

With this as a backdrop, battery-powered and fuel-electric hybrid mobile cranes are starting to replace cranes with diesel engines and equipment with electric motors is starting to replace those using hydraulics.

Recent, substantial advancements in battery performance and cost, global and local environmental concerns, and better and more available charging technologies have also contributed to the shift. This evolution is top of mind for all executives in the application industries, but it seems that less attention to vehicle electrification is coming from heavy cranes, despite the sector’s large and diverse fleet of cranes and set of applications.

Construction segment, by application, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period: The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of xx% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Ever more stringent regulations relating to air purity from local authorities and governments are accelerating the trend of zero emissions construction sites.

Awareness of more ecologically sound drive systems is also rising in construction machinery – with electrical drive units becoming more and more common on construction sites.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global electric mobile cranes market by 2030: The North American market is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share during the forecast period, especially the US. The growth of the US market is driven primarily by the environmental protection measures, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the country, and local companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid cranes for the domestic market.

Moreover, companies are developing advanced solid-state battery technology with the aim to minimize drawbacks of the conventional battery types are further expected to drive the growth for the electric mobile cranes in the US.

