Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market To Be Driven By Rapid Urbanisation And Modernisation Of Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hospital acquired disease testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like indication, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1020.5 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2538 Million
The rising prevalence of nosocomial infections such as urinary tract infections, surgical wounds, and lower respiratory tract infections in orthopaedic, intensive care, and acute surgical wards, among other settings, is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Antibody resistance and prolonged hospitalisation are two other factors that are expected to drive the target market’s growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the patient perception of HAIs and tightening government regulations aimed at penalising hospitals with a high HAI incidence rate are expected to boost the target market’s growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A localised or systemic syndrome in patients that develops as a result of an adverse reaction triggered by infectious toxin agents during medical treatment and was not present at the time of admission is known as hospital acquired disease or nosocomial infection. Infections developed in the hospital lead to longer stays in the hospital, antimicrobial resistance, long-term disabilities, and a higher mortality rate. Viruses, fungal parasites, and bacteria are pathogens that cause hospital acquired diseases.
On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into:
UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)
SSI (Surgical Site Infection)
Pneumonia
Bloodstream Infections
MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)
Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The demand for hospital acquired disease testing is rising at double-digit rates right now. There has been a huge rise in the number of health care facilities around the world, fueled by the increasing population and modernization of healthcare infrastructure. As a result, the number of HAIs is on the rise, pushing up the market for hospital acquired disease tests. Furthermore, microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time position systems (RTLSs), and solid-phase hybridization are now available on the market as a result of advanced technologies and scientific advances for preventing, diagnosing, and controlling HAIs.
HAIs can be effectively avoided in both patients and staff using strategies like RTLS. Other factors driving the market’s growth include increasing patient perception of HAIs and governments enacting legislation that penalises hospitals with a high incidence of HAIs. North America, led by Europe, is projected to lead the global market in terms of sales over the forecast period, owing to favourable government measures to combat nosocomial infections and reimbursement programmes, which are expected to propel the target market forward.
Key Market Player
The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
