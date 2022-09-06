Global bioprocessing automation market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%

Bioprocessing Automation Market

The "Global Bioprocessing Automation Market by Product Type, by Application, by End-User and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report by Tersus Strategy

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN , USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Bioprocessing Automation Market by Product Type (Software and Hardware), by Application (Chromatography, Cell Culture, Cell Therapy, Mixing, Harvest, Filtration and Others), by End-User (Biotech / Biopharmaceutical Companies, CDMO / Contract Research Organization and Research / Academic Institutes) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

The biopharmaceutical industry has lagged behind other industries, such as oil and gas, as well as the semi-conductor sectors, which have been using automation since 2000. One reason for the biopharmaceutical industry being behind is that unlike many other industrial processes, bioprocessing is not binary and generally involves complex living cells where variability is high making measurement and predictions of bioprocess performance challenging.

The industry is also heavily regulated, with special constraints around contamination and safety, where changes to a Good Manufacturing Process Compliant (cGMP) locked down process are viewed by bioprocess scientists as tricky to implement. Another reason is that process automation capable of culturing cells and purifying biologics in bioprocessing was in its infancy in 2000, as were scale-down models for predicting process performance and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) tools for real-time bioprocess monitoring.

In general, upstream is further down the bioprocessing automation road in terms of connectedness and digitization than downstream. This is because downstream processing relies on more traditional, less automated equipment and techniques; which means there is less opportunity to collect meaningful data and control processes, leading to high variability in downstream bioprocessing.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are being driven to adopt bioprocessing automation by market pressures to produce biologics in a shorter timeframe without compromising product quality and safety. Integration of statistical modeling with standard bioprocess automation methods has also been a positive strategy in achieving the goals of faster production time and better process design.

Biotech / Biopharmaceutical companies segment, by end-user, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period: The growing popularity of automating processes amongst manufacturers has majorly benefitted the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. With the growing demand for vaccine manufacturing and related bioprocessing services, several biomanufacturers have begun investing in automating their manufacturing facilities to meet the changing customer demands.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the investment flow in the bioprocessing industry consequently driving the market for bioprocessing automation. The market players are investing an enormous sum of amount to automate processes to cater to the current market demands. Besides, CDMO / Contract Research Organization are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the near future.

North America dominated the bioprocessing automation market with a revenue share of 38.2% in 2021. The expanding biopharmaceutical R&D coupled with the presence of large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the U.S. has majorly contributed to the dominance of the region. Furthermore, the North America region is home to many contract manufacturing organizations that are engaged in automating their workflows.

