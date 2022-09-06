Flexxon clinches two prestigious awards at 2022 WIPO-IPOS IP for Innovation Awards for its X-PHY Cybersecure SSD

Ms Camellia Chan (second from left), Founder and CEO of Flexxon, accepting the WIPO IP Enterprise Medal at the WIPO-IPOS IP for Innovation Awards ceremony.

Flexxon was awarded the overall winner’s award, known as the WIPO IP Enterprise Medal, and was also named one of ten individual award winners.

The awards are a strong vote of confidence not only for the impact of the X-PHY, but also a testament to the value of a carefully calibrated IP strategy in growing our business internationally.” — Ms Camellia Chan, Founder and CEO of Flexxon