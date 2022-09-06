Learning Management Systems Market Size Worth $81,223.80 Million by 2030

LMS Market

High prices of courses and unstable internet connections in remote areas hamper the growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global learning management systems industry generated $12.79 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $81.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in digitized education, increase in demand for customized learning and focus on cloud deployment model drive the LMS market growth. However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped countries restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in usage of internet of things (IoT) present new opportunities in the industry.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 219 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/776

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global XXXX market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Based on industry vertical, the government & education segment held the major revenue share in 2017, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would register the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2017 to 2023. The research also analyzes retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the largest revenue share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total share. This segment is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. On the other hand, the on-premise segment would register the fastest CAGR of 22.1% from 2017 to 2023.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/776

Based on user type, the enterprises segment held nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2017, and is estimated to continue its leadership position by 2023. On the other hand, the academic segment is expected to register the highest rate with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2017 to 2023.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/776

Based on the region, North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 23.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Blackboard Inc., JZero Solutions Ltd., CrossKnowledge, Oracle Corporation, Litmos Limited, Saba Software, Inc., Paradiso Solutions, SumTotal Systems, LLC, SAP SE, and TalentLMS. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Covid-19 Scenario

• The trend of online education grew during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. This led to adoption of increased adoption of learning management systems by educational institutes and training centers.

• Universities and educational institutes began providing options of distance learning and online classes post-pandemic. This raised the demand for effective learning management systems to enable digitized learning.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Other Trending Report:

1. Warehouse Management Systems Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.