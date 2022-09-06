NutraNomics, Inc. and The Plant Announce Record August 2022 New Sales Bookings

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce that The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, generated new August sales bookings of $505,463 - up from an approximate monthly average of $335,000 - representing the highest single-month new sales production in the Company's history.

The Company's sales strategy recognizes the importance of diversifying its buyer base through the forging of strong existing customer relationships, and the steady acquisition of new customers consistently. As a result, 9 new customer logos were closed in August, which are expected to result in immediate additional reorder revenue beginning in September.

"Sales for the first 2 months of Q3 have already matched the highest revenue quarter the Company has ever seen. As such, Q3 is projected to be a record revenue quarter for the Company", remarked Geoff Bazegian, NutraNomics' President and CRO. "We feel this is clear proof that our strategy of quality, price competitiveness and professionalism will continue to fuel our goal of steady and consistent growth into the future."

This sales achievement is especially significant due to the fact that August is historically a down month for the California Cannabis dispensary market, as customers are typically liquidating existing inventories during this period, in preparation for holiday shelf restocking into the final 3rd of the year.

Company investments into technology and innovation are empowering The Plant sales professionals with essential tools to further optimize efficiency and maximize sales results. The Company will be adding additional seasoned sales personnel in September to more comprehensively serve Southern California, the most densely concentrated region of buyers in the California Cannabis market. Further announcements of sales production will follow in the upcoming months.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX, we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

