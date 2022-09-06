Submit Release
Wemade donates KRW 1B worth of WEMIX tokens to Seoul National University

  • Donated WEMIX on September 5 for educational funds
  • Will be used for students in business department to educate and support new businesses

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a partnership with Seoul National University (SNU) on September 5 to donate WEMIX for educational funding.

Wemade is donating WEMIX equivalent to 1 billion won to Seoul National University Business School for SNU BIZ Entrepreneurship Fund. The donation will be used to support and educate students and graduates of the business department in starting new businesses.

The partnership took place at Seoul National University on September 5. Wemade CEO, Henry Chang, and the Chancellor and Dean of Seoul National University gathered in one place to sign the partnership.

"SNU alumni, CEO Henry Chang, is developing Wemade into a global company based on the core values of 'growth, responsibility and achievement'. As a respected entrepreneur, he is fulfilling his social responsibility by leading a sharing culture," said Sejung Oh, Chancellor of SNU. "This valuable donation will allow students to be more adventurous when starting new businesses and create innovative business leaders."

"I hope SNU will use this donation to educate students that will become global leaders in the future," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "We will look for ways to support talents that can be continued for the long-term."

Wemade has been making donations to schools since January this year, including Korea University, Dongseo University and Sogang University. It will keep contributing to the growth of blockchain, metaverse and technology research.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


