Global hazard protective clothing market is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market Outlook

The "Global Hazard Protective Clothing Market by Fabric, by Hazard, by Industry, and by Region - Forecast to 2030" report released by Tersus Strategy.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Hazard Protective Clothing Market by Fabric (Aramid, Polyester, Polybenzimidazole Fiber (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Polyolefins, Polyamide and Others), by Hazard (Arc Flash, Flash Fire, Chemical Splash, Molten Metals, Combustible Dust, Biological, Visibility and Others), by Industry (Foundry, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utility, Fire Services, Laboratory and Other General Industy), and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

In the past, hazard protective (HP) clothing had a reputation for being heavy and stiff, but that is no longer the case. HP fabric breathability, weight, moisture management, and overall clothing comfort has improved through the development of multi-hazard protection. Hazard protective clothing's that combine one safety property with other safety benefits, such as fire protection with chemical-splash protection (CP), offer a single protective garment for workplaces where previously two or more separate garments would often have been needed to address each hazard.

Industry stakeholders—including raw-material suppliers, pure-play hazard protective clothing producers, protective clothing divisions of major conglomerates, and wholesale and retail distributors—need to understand the forces shaping the global market and what they mean for hazard protective clothing product segments and end users. By monitoring the trends, long-time hazard protective clothing players can adjust their product mix, sales channels, and production capabilities. Niche players and challengers can protect their core business while looking for opportunities to expand. And investors can spot potential funding opportunities and adjust their portfolios accordingly.

Long-time industry players are increasingly vying for business with private-label products and low-cost suppliers. The industry has witnessed an increase in private-label manufacturers that design and produce hazard protective clothing to a distributor’s specifications. Online sales and e-commerce platforms are making it easier for these low-cost producers to sell directly to customers, regardless of location.

Innovations include “smart” clothes and wearable technology that improves employee safety. Smart clothing—which can monitor body temperature as well as detect gas, chemicals, heat, or other potentially hazardous conditions and alert the wearer to take preventative steps—is catching on in process industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and metals.

Oil & Gas segment, by Industry, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period: Divergent economic conditions in the five industries that account for the majority of hazard protective clothing use have a trickle-down effect on demand. However, the global crisis is not expected to have a significant long-term effect on demand. The pandemic has disrupted industrial production, reducing short-term demand for hazard protective clothing. But manufacturing is expected to recover by 2023 and hazard protective clothing sales are forecast to follow suit. Oil and gas as well as mining are expected to remain depressed, which will continue to cut into demand for HP clothing.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hazard protective clothing market by 2030: North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over xx% in the global market in 2021 owing to developed end-use industries along with high product adoption. High product penetration in the U.S. is attributed to a stringent regulatory scenario coupled with hefty penalties for non-compliance with the standards that are forcing employers to adopt hazard protective clothing.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period on account of economic growth and rapid industrialization across the region. Furthermore, huge compensation costs associated with workplace fatalities are expected to force employers in various end-use sectors to use hazard protective clothing aiding product demand.

