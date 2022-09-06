Lawful Interception Market | Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future (Forecast 2021 to 2030)

Lawful Interception Market Size

An increase in demand for real-time data analytics positively impacts the growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the number of criminal activities, surge in interception warrants, and rise in the volume of data traffic and security threats drive the growth of the global lawful interception market size.

However, issues related to the maintenance of privacy and stringent regulations posed by government bodies hinder market growth. On the other hand, advancements in network technologies and the prominence popularity of social media communications create new opportunities in the coming years.

The key factors that drive the growth of the lawful interception market include increase in demand for monitoring, tracking data of players, and a surge in demand for chatbots & virtual assistants to interact with followers. In addition, increase in demand for real-time data analytics positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, lack of trained & skilled professionals and high implementation and maintenance costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, an increase in demand for AI for making future predictions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on the component, the mediation devices segment garnered the largest share of the market, owing to an increase in global communication and a surge in the amount of traffic managed at mediation devices. However, the management services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in data communication in enterprises and the multi-location nature of businesses.

Region-wise, the lawful interception industry was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of the internet and an increase in the number of terrorist attacks in North America.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as China with high investments in AI technology. In addition, the rise in sports competitiveness across the nations for higher positions drives the lawful interception market size.

European countries in which the data is protected by General Data Protection Regulation have sought to suspend some regulations, considering Article 9 (2)(1) of GDPR, which allows for data processing when necessary in the public interest, such as serious cross-border health threats. However, despite such exceptions, strict regulations for data protection should not be blatantly suspended or ignored.

This becomes even more important when institutionalization of biosurveillance technologies leads to biomedical data, which is sensitive data, being factored into routine government screening and monitoring.

The key players profiled in the lawful interception market analysis are AQSACOM Innovating Intelligence, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fire Eye, Incognito software system Inc., JSI Telecom, NICE Systems, SS8 Incorporation, Siemens AG, and Utimaco GmbH. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the lawful interception industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global lawful interception market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global lawful interception market trends is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative forecast analysis of the lawful interception market size from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

