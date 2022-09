Assistive Technology For Students With Learning Disabilities Market Current Trends and Future Scenarios 2030

Assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market was valued at $154.67 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $298.13 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. Learning disability can be defined as significant reduction in the ability to understand complex or new information, difficulty in learning new skills, and reduced ability to cope independently. Various aspects in which individuals with learning disabilities face problems include learning new things, reading, and writing. The modes of treatment available for various forms of learning disabilities include therapies such as psychotherapy and speech therapy, assistive technology tools, and handwriting training tools. The growth of the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market can be attributed to annual increase in number of students requiring special education.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

The key players operating in the global market include Ablenet, Inc., Adaptivation, Inc., Rehabtool, LLC., Kurzweil Education, Enabling Devices, Inclusive Technology, Scanning Pens, Inc., Tobii Dynavox, Praetorian, Rehacom, Timocco, Osmo, and Skoog.

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

According to a recently released Public Health England survey, individuals with learning disabilities are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 infection. These people are at high risk of losing their lives due to the COVID-19 infection, due to lack of care provided to individuals with disabilities. Furthermore, many learning disability organizations started online services such as webinars in everyday business to help patients get the care they need while staying safe.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, in 2019โ€“2020, the number of students aged 3โ€“21 who received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was 7.3 million of all public school students. Among students receiving special education services, the most common category of disability (33%) was specific learning disability.

On the basis of product type, the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The software segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that software solutions offer institutions with well-organized enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that help faculty members build enhanced courses and manage classrooms and schools proficiently. Online education platforms create virtual classrooms, enabling teachers to manage a large audience without any budget constraint.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข By product type, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข Depending on condition, the dyslexia dominated the market in 2020.

โ€ข On the basis of end user, the specialized school segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข Region wise, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

