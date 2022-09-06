ImStem Biotechnology to present at 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting On the MESA
FARMINGTON, CT, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImStem Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies to treat serious diseases with unmet need, announced today that it will present at the 2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 12 9:30 a.m. PT in Carlsbad, CA.
Rami Levin, Chief Executive Officer, and Xiaofang Wang, Chief Technology Officer, will give an update on the company’s latest advances in its first-in-class T-MSC （IMS001）cell therapy product development and clinical trial on multiple sclerosis.
Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector’s foremost conference, bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research in this field. The program features expert-led panels, extensive partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, more than 1,700 attendees, and over 100 dedicated presentations by the leading publicly traded and privately held companies.
“It is our great honor to be invited to present at such a high-profile conference, the first one following the Covid-19 Pandemic,” said Rami Levin, CEO of ImStem. “It is truly an encouraging recognition for ImStem’s work and ongoing pursuit of cutting-edge stem cell therapies”.
Video of the corporate presentation will be posted on www.imstem.com when it becomes available.
About Imstem Biotechnology:
ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. aspires to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are treated with a new generation of regenerative and cellular therapies. Pioneering research led to the proprietary state-of-the-art pluripotent stem cell technology, enabling off-the-shelf, allogeneic stem cell-derived products to be manufactured at scale, differentiating itself from the typical challenges imposed by autologous adult cell therapy products. The company's mission is to advance the science and understanding of human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies through novel and creative development pathways and to fulfill unmet medical needs in serious diseases. Its development strategy focuses on neurologic, autoimmune, degenerative, and rare orphan diseases.
For more information, visit: www.imstem.com.
Investor Relations
