Automotive Display Market To Power And Cross USD 19.4 Bn By 2032

The Automotive Display Market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.4 bn by 2032, registering a CAGR above 7.61%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive display is an important part of any car. It allows the driver to see vital information about the car, such as speed, fuel level, and engine temperature. It can also be used to control various functions of the car, such as the radio and navigation system. The automotive display has come a long way in recent years, with many new features and improvements.

Smart displays are predicted to grow in popularity because of the demand for more advanced functions. These functions include navigation, multimedia, driver assistance and driver aid. Long-term, the market will expand due to the growing demand for cars with excellent safety, comfort, convenience, and security, especially in emerging and mature markets. The market will see an increase in demand and growth in luxury and high-end segments of the automobile industry, particularly in emerging countries, during the forecast period.

The popularity of smart displays in automotive applications is increasing. The market's demand depends on the automotive industry's trends, advancements in cockpit electronic technology, and buyer preferences. It is possible to use smart displays for critical driver assistance functions via a single touchscreen platform.

More passenger cars are equipped with advanced information systems, gesture control systems, head-up displays and steering-mounted controls. These technologies bring convenience, safety, comfort, luxury and security to passengers. Many countries have implemented regulations to increase vehicle safety. This has created a global market for electronic devices such as smart displays.

Automotive Display Market Driving Factors:

Integration Smariphane-Connectivity into Care So Drie growth

Smartphone synchronization is expected to increase demand for smart displays inside cars. Android Auto is similar to Apple CarPlay in that they both use smartphones for operating systems that are optimized for reading apps. These advanced functions include cockpit electronics as well as music access. This allows navigation to be done without distractions. These operating systems include voice capabilities such as Apple Siri or Google assistant. For a seamless experience, carmakers must make sure that the correct software is available to run their operating system efficiently. Many car manufacturers have added this technology to their vehicles. It allows support for standards and also offers an option for Information.

Market Growth: 5G and Wireless Technologies Are Increasingly Dedicated

There are many opportunities in the market for wireless technologies. 5G technology enables high-speed internet access and the integration of smart automotive display systems with advanced features, such as cloud gaming and AR (augmented reality), virtuality, and media streaming. These applications include beer quality displays, increasing demand for car displays.

Manufacturers incorporate wireless features in smart displays by making executive use IoT sessions to provide a portable experience for customers and to improve the user's comfort while operating the system. Wireless solutions can increase the size of HD-up displays and provide a retainment system for passengers. LG Display and Qualcomm Technologies have developed solutions for 5G-connected cars, as an example. This technology helps to achieve another Vand communion with vehicles, which is one of the company’s primary objectives.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

Market Could Be Hit by Cyber Attacks, Rising Prices, and Other Risques

Modern vehicles can have the most recent features because of the rapid adoption of and general use of new technologies. This raises the risk of cyber attacks. Increased connectivity means increased vehicle network-breaching potential via various devices like smartphones and tablets, navigation systems, music players, and navigation systems. Through the vehicle information terminal, malicious software or viruses can be transmitted directly to vehicle electronic systems.

Hackers worry that there are many weak connections. Telematics services were built to protect privacy and security. The current economic climate is proving that people are increasingly turning towards advanced technology. Telematics may be misused. Hackers might gain access via vehicle applications to steal and/or provide incorrect data. There is also the risk that the data could end up being shared with other parties without the consent of the application providers, or the Telecommunications Service Providers. According to a cyber security consultant, a hacker offered USD300 for personal data from 3.6 million Zoomcar users. The Dark Web is a place where search engines can't find encrypted content. This data includes passwords, mobile numbers, addresses, and IP addresses.

Large market players spend large sums of cash on developing and researching smart display systems for cars using advanced technologies such as Al. This advanced technology incurs additional costs, which increases production costs and limits the market's potential growth.

Key Market Trends

OLED Display Panels should experience greater growth

OLED panels are likely to grow in market share over the forecast. OLED panels are flexible in design and have a growing demand from OEMs as new models come out. For luxury automobiles, you can use AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) screens for rear-seat entertainment.

Continental AG technology, established in 2021, was awarded its first OLED Order. It is a world-renowned vehicle manufacturer with an estimated total order of EUR1billion. The multi-display runs from the driver's room to the central console. It comprises two screens, one of which has been optically attached behind a curving surface. This display solution will start production in 2023.

AMOLEDs and display materials are costly to meet automotive standards. This will limit the market’s growth. The advancement of smart connectivity technology made cars mobile smart termins. These include HUDs. Cluster & center console dual screen, HUDs. Electronic rearview display, copilot recommencing, rear seat entertainment, rear-seat entertainment, and transparent A pillars. HORIZONU. HORIZONU, which was launched in 2019, features a vehicle controller display and transparent A-pillars. ENOVATE ME7 is equipped with five high-definition displays. The first was shown in September 2020.

Recent development

TouchNetix has announced its fully integrated TouchNetix aXiom touchscreen chips in April 2022. They are capable of 3D sensing and detect air gestures. These chips allow for touchless functions within various commercial, automotive, and consumer environments. aXiom provides a signal-to noise ratio (SNR), which is more than 100x that of traditional touchscreen controllers.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. reported that production of headup displays (HUDs), had started at its Polish facility in May 2022. This plant will make HUDs first for BMW Group. The HUD market is growing rapidly. Many vehicles in Europe, America and China are equipped with them. Nippon Seiki established the new plant to respond to increasing demand from European automakers.

Key Market Segments

Type

● By Display Technology

● LCD

● TFT-LCD

● Other

● By Display Size

● 3-5

● 6-10

● > 10

● By Installation Site

● Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

● Centre Stack Touchscreen Display

● Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

Application

● Passenger Cars

● Commercial Vehicles

Key Market Players included in the report:

● Robert Bosch GmbH

● Panasonic Corporation

● Continental AG

● Denso Corporation

● Magna International Inc.

● LG Display Co. Ltd.

● Valeo SA

● Delphi Automotive PLC

● Kyocera Display Corporation

● Yazaki Corporation

● AU Optronics Corporation

● Japan Display Inc.

● Pioneer Corporation

● Visteon Corporation

● Alpine Electronics

● Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

