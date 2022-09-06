OTC Artificial Tears Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand 2028

OTC artificial tears market study provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTC artificial tears market generated $4,379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,399.43 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2021 to 2028. The artificial tears are the lubricant eye drops, which are used for the treatment of dryness and irritation mostly caused due to deficiency of tear production. These artificial tears are formulated to initiate natural tears and treats various eye disorders such as allergy, infection and protection from UV and blue light. It was also used for moisturizing the contact lens.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global market include AbbVie, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Ocusoft, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Similasan Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11708

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a moderate impact on the growth of the global OTC artificial tears market. The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected various industries across the globe. The implementation of lockdown by governments has to lead to the disruption of the supply chain. However, the facility for non-essential medical products will improve the prospects of the market during the pandemic.

The ease on over the counter (OTC) products such as artificial tears can further aid the speedy expansion of the market. The demand for teardrops in online pharmacies will subsequently propel the growth of the market

Depending on container type, the market is categorized into plastic single dose container, plastic multi-dose container and spray. The plastic multi-dose container spearheaded the market in 2020, which is attributed to the fact that the majority of the drugs administered for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and prevent the penetration of germs even after repeated administration. The plastic single dose container segment is further classified into preservative free system and preserved system. Further, the spray segment is further bifurcated into preservative free system and preserved system. By formulation, the market is segregated into a preservative based and non-preservative based. The non-preservative based segment forms are expected to lead the market during the study period, due to low risk of adverse reaction and increase in adoption of preservative free eye drops.

By application, the market is studied across dry eye syndrome, allergies, infections, UV & blue light protection, contact lens moisture retention and others. The dry eye syndrome is expected to exhibit the highest growth throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome and increase in the geriatric population.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11708

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the solution segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By container type, the plastic multi-dose container segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By formulation, the preservative free segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By application, the dry eye syndrome segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By distribution channel, the Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period.

• By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Life Science Analytics Market

Drugs and Diagnostics for Hematological Disorders Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.