Orthobiologics Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2025

Orthobiologics market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with current trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthobiologics market was valued at $4,870 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,870 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. Orthobiologics are substances that orthopedic surgeons utilize to help injuries heal more quickly. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in human body. These are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Arthrex, Inc. (Arthrex), Johnson and Johnson (J&J), Exactec Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., and NuVasive Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/845

The global orthobiologics market is segmented based on product, application, type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into demineralized bone matrix (DBM), allograft, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), viscosupplementation products, synthetic bone substitutes, and others. Viscosupplementation products is the largest and the fastest growing segment. This is due to its application for treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis, and growth in lifestyle-induced disorders, such as obesity, drive the adoption of viscosupplement products.

Based on type, the market is categorized into knee, ankle, hip, wrist & shoulder, spine, and others. The knee segment held largest share in the market in 2017; this is due to rise in number of aged patients undergoing knee replacement procedures. Spine is the fastest growing segment due to rise in number of sports related injuries to the spine.

Based on application, the market is categorized into application such as osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis, spinal fusion, fracture recovery, soft tissue injuries, maxillofacial, and dental applications. Osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis is the largest segment due to increase in prevalence of these conditions. Spinal fusion was the fastest growing segment in 2017 owing to the benefits offered by orthobiologics in the treatment.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & ambulatory centers, research & academic institute, and dental clinics. The hospitals & ambulatory centers segment held largest share in the market in 2017 and is the fastest growing segment as these facilities are fully equipped for performing the surgeries and have the skilled professionals to carry out the procedures.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/845

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• North America occupied more than half of the share of global orthobiologics market in 2017.

• The spinal fusion segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

• The knee segment accounted for more than one-thirds share of the market in 2017.

• acific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Hearing Aids Market

World Diabetes Drugs Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.