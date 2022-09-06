Insulin Syringes Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2030

Insulin syringes market provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insulin syringes market was valued at $1,561.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,401.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. An insulin syringe aids in delivering insulin to diabetic patients in required doses. The insulin syringes consist of three parts-a needles, a barrel, and a plunger, and is available in various sizes. The needle is usually thin and short and covered with a special material such as silicone in order to allow it to slide through the skin causing minimal pain. Barrel is the chamber that holds the insulin. It is marked with calibrations designed to show the units of insulin being injected. The plunger is the narrow rod that slides up and down the length of the barrel. it serves to either draw the insulin into the barrel or release the insulin from the barrel through the needle. Further, the size of the insulin syringe is selected based on the desired dosage of insulin to be administered to diabetic patients.

Furthermore, the report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Novo Nordisk A/S, , Biocon Ltd Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Beckton and Dickinson Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medline Industries and Hindustan syringe and medical device Ltd The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) are Medtronic., Sanofi S.A and Braun Melunsun

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. Lockdown, government regulations, and continuous increase in infection rate across the country created a widespread financial impact on neurology hospitals and clinics. Large number of hospitals and clinics have witnessed a drop in number of patient visits amid COVID-19 ultimately reducing client contact.

The overall impact of COVID -19 remain positive for insulin syringe market. As patients with different health issues such as, diabetes, and high blood pressure are at higher risk of getting affected by this virus. It is found that the mortality rate is high in a patient with diabetes compared to the general population. The people living having diabetes require continuous access to insulin (administrated with syringes or pens) and care. Without or irregular supply of insulin devices due to pandemic can seriously affect the health of a person with diabetes especially who are diagnosed with type-1 diabetes as they are totally dependent on insulin. In addition, according to National Center of Biotechnology Information diabetes is treated with angiotensin converting enzymes inhibitors and this has been discovered that coronavirus binds to the target cells through this enzyme, an enzyme expressed in the blood vessels and lungs. As an increasing level of ACE2 enzyme founded in diabetic patients, the chances of COVID-19 also increase in such patients. Thus, the adoption of insulin syringes and continuous glucose monitoring devices has increased for close monitoring and optimal management of diabetes.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of syringe size, the 3/10cc syringe segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the hospital & clinics industries segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America is held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the insulin syringes market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA

