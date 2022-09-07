Ava Tortorici, famous social media influencer and style icon releases her first single, stfu (spell it out 4 u)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media influencer, TikTok star, and style icon, Ava Tortorici, popularly known by her stage name AVA kittykul released her first single, stfu (spell it out 4 u) which is now available for listeners on Spotify and all other leading music platforms.
Ava co-produced and co-wrote the song with music producer MmmCherry under her label, kittykul Records. The song is receiving an overwhelming response from listeners who identify with her musical style and catchy lyrics. “I’m grateful for the response the song has received so far. I moved to California in 2020 to pursue my dream of writing music and performing as an artist, and finally, it has come to fruition,” said Ava, who is currently working on her next single.
Originally from New Jersey, the single stfu (spell it out 4 u) is a girl’s anthem protesting a lying paramour; AVA gets her point across with positive feminine energy. Her alter-ego kittykul is appealing as a defiant sexy, pink guitar-playing superhero. The single exhibits her passion for music, and her high energy is contagious. She will be promoting and performing her music at clubs and venues in Los Angeles over the next few months.
The 22-year-old style icon is also a former Miss New Jersey Teen USA and a former member of the famous TikTok house, NACH (Not a Content House), with Madi Monroe, Laura Kettering, Cynthia Parker and Devyn Winkler. She was later signed by another TikTok house in Beverly Hills, Clubhouse BH, but both houses disbanded last year. Ava left Clubhouse BH to pursue her first love, music.
For more information and the latest updates, follow Ava Tortorici on Instagram
Kittykul Records
