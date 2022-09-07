Now Published - "Viriditas: The Great Healing Is Within Our Power" by Amazon Best-Selling Author Aaron William Perry
Special $3 eBook Launch Price Available at Amazon.com for a Limited Time Only
Viriditas is an exciting novel that combines environmental activism with romance and high adventure.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Viriditas: The Great Healing Is Within Our Power" is a visionary eco thriller set in the present time, in which a kaleidoscope of entrepreneurship, computer science, and advanced technology converge with biodynamic farming, wilderness immersion, plant medicine, and an authentic psycho-spiritual awakening to the profound magic and mysteries of our shared living planet. The action kicks off in New York City where the protagonist, Brigitte Sophia, has just concluded a secretive meeting with powerful financiers for the next capital raise for her technology company, VIRIDITAS.AI, when she is suddenly being chased by sinister paramilitary men, has to flee to the Rocky Mountain West, ditch her technology, go off-grid, and retreat into remote settings where her eyes, mind, and heart are opened to previously unimaginable realities, and to the fundamental – and powerful – key for our planetary evolution, survival, and thriving in these perilous and momentous times.
— John Perkins, Author of "Confessions of an Economic Hit Man"
According to NY Times Best-selling author John Perkins ("Confessions of an Economic Hit Man" and "Touching the Jaguar"), "'Viriditas' is an exciting novel that combines environmental activism with romance and high adventure." According to Major League Baseball legend, Brad "Lights Out" Lidge, "'Viriditas' educates, compels, and illuminates." Dr. Anita Sanchez, author of "The Four Sacred Gifts" asserts that "You will be transfixed by this epic journey." And, in the words of author Aaron William Perry himself, "'Viriditas' is an extraordinary story that has been transmitted to me by a very special -- and very powerful -- female being. A consciousness-altering immersion into esoterica, indigenous wisdom, and cutting-edge science reality, this mind-bending and heart-opening story is part documentary, part manifesto, and part high-octane thriller... that will change your life... and that will change our world... forever."
This epic eco-thriller by Aaron William Perry will captivate, entertain, and ultimately inspire like no other story you’ve ever read. Viriditas is a “must read” for audiences who are passionate about the environment and for fans of visionary fiction. All about these current, momentous times on planet Earth, Viriditas seamlessly weaves together themes of technology, science, history, sustainability, stewardship, regeneration, healing, and spirituality with threads of mysticism, indigenous wisdom, and sacred prophecy. A true heroine’s journey, "Viriditas" chronicles the perilous quest of Brigitte Sophia, a brilliant computer scientist, as she is forced to flee New York City, ditch her technology, and go off-grid in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, guided by a strange man with whom she must entrust her life.
"Buckle up for 'Viriditas'" says Brook Le Van, Co-Founder of Sustainable Settings Biodynamic Ranch near Aspen, Colorado.
Aaron William Perry is an entrepreneur, executive advisor, and author. He founded companies in the renewable energy, recycling, sustainable agriculture, and organic food hub sectors, where he served as CEO and CFO, and founded the Y on Earth Community, where he serves as Executive Director. He is the author of the Amazon best-selling "Y on Earth: Get Smarter, Feel Better, Heal the Planet", the "Soil Stewardship Handbook", and the new visionary eco thriller now available on Amazon.com "Viriditas: The Great Healing Is Within Our Power".
Matt Sheldon
Precision Public Relations
+1 917-280-7329
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other