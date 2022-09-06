Silver Alert - Michael Michalski ACTIVE

Michael Michalski, 73-years-old, 5' 05", 115 lbs., gray hair, and brown eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown. Michael left his home, near 48th St. and Elliot Road on foot, on 9/5/22 at 8:30 a.m. He has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented. If you have any information or have seen Michael, contact Phoenix PD or call 911.