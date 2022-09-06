Bachata! The Hottest Latin Partner Dance That Everyone Is Talking About Worldwide

This popular sensual dance is transforming people from feeling shy and nervous to feeling confident and attractive on and off the dance floor.

Originating from the tropical country of the Dominican Republic, Bachata is a sensual partner dance that is captivating people for its side-by-side hip movement, smooth partnerwork, intricate traditional footwork, and sensual body movement. It is spreading like wildfire.

Influenced by rhythms such as Bolero, Son Cubano, Mexican and Puerto Rican trios, its songs are generally accompanied by nostalgic lyrics of love and heartbreaks.

Traditionally the requinto (lead guitar), segunda (rhythm guitar), bass guitar, bongos, and güira can be heard in every song.

Little by little, this dance has already made its way into the hearts of people everywhere in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom, just to name a few. BACHATA is taking over.

People are traveling all around the world, taking classes, meeting at Bachata dance socials, and attending festivals, just to learn Bachata. “You can literally travel across seas, go dance, and feel right at home. You don't even need to speak the same language, as long as you can dance Bachata.”

Before Googling “Bachata”, it is important to understand that there is an abundance of low-quality vague videos that lack structure and progression all over the internet. The problem with that is that very few people teach proper technique, connection, or take the time to break things down into a simple to learn methodology. Instead, most YouTube content is taught too fast, complex, with little to no instructions, which can be overwhelming and extremely hard to replicate.

When learning a new skill, it's important to learn it correctly, and learn moves in the proper progression. Learning with a proven methodology will provide the best results and will have people going from “two left feet” to confident Bachata dancer in as little as 30 days.

Bachata Dance Academy offers a new progressive, step-by-step Bachata method that can be accessed online, anywhere, anytime. Bachata Dance Academy Online is helping people learn how to dance Bachata in over 135 countries.

Bachata Dance academy is helping people build confidence in themselves and their dance skills by providing high-quality beginner-friendly step-by-step dance tutorials. The academy shares that since people learn at different rates, creating online courses makes it easy for people to learn at their own pace.

The Bachata lessons are crafted for beginner Bachata dancers. Instructors at the academy explain that anyone can learn how to dance Bachata! “You don’t have to be worried that you’ll mess up in class, because you can easily learn to dance from home.”

Demetrio and Nicole, the instructors at Bachata Dance Academy, are seasoned dancers with many years of experience. Demetrio has more than 13 years of teaching experience, and Nicole has over 6 years of teaching experience.

They have put together comprehensive tutorials that thousands of students have taken both online and in person. “We have developed a unique methodology where we can teach someone from scratch to be a fluent Bachata dancer in just a few months without ever having to go to a group class or take a private lesson.”

The academy’s google, social media, and Yelp pages have received reviews from hundreds of students who have successfully completed their courses and become master Bachata dancers.

“What is amazing about Bachata Dance Academy is that you are always learning new patterns, techniques, and styles of Bachata, from sensual, urban, and traditional, which makes you an irresistible dancer in the social dancing scene,” says one of the students.

Bachata Dance Academy also offers Salsa courses that people can learn without a partner. The academy has created “Solo Salsa” and “Solo Bachata Pre-Partnerwork” essential courses. Everything needed to learn Bachata & Salsa from home, all in one place. These two solo courses are perfect for those who do not have a partner at home to practice with.

Bachata Dance Academy has a large social media following with more than 247,000 TikTok followers, 119,000 YouTube subscribers, and 40,000 Instagram followers. Demetrio and Nicole share that this growing following helps connect students with a community of dancers who are learning at different levels.

To register for online courses, people can find the lessons that best fit their needs from Beginner level, Intermediate level, Dominican Footwork, Body Movement, to Ladies Styling, and more.

Visit the website to find out the pricing for each course and to kick start the dancing journey with confidence.

