Industry leader The GeoFocus Group leads the charge in providing advisory, construction management, and development rescue services as inflation threatens to destabilize construction projects

As developers raise the alarm over soaring inflation and increasing interest rates that impact construction projects, The GeoFocus Group scales up efforts to help clients analyze their distressed projects while creating, implementing, and executing a turnaround or recovery plan.

The construction industry faces an unprecedented personnel shortage, and complex construction projects are often left to inexperienced, insufficiently staffed, and underfunded general contractors and construction managers. According to leading construction firm The GeoFocus Group, the scarcity of qualified, skilled workers is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

“Projects are becoming delayed, deficient, and or distressed leading to many construction project failures and suspensions,” says Adam Altobelli, the company president.

Adam cited the need to examine the root causes of troubled, distressed, and delayed projects and develop approaches to successfully assess, recover and complete their projects.

For example, The GeoFocus Group helps clients by assessing a project and executing a recovery process that monitors and looks at the need for possible intervention. When intervention is needed, the company utilizes in-house personnel to facilitate “boots on the ground” action, making sure personnel with competent experience in delay analysis and project recovery participate in the completion of at-risk projects.

Clients have utilized The GeoFocus Group’s expertise as land acquisition experts, pre-construction consultants, construction managers, post-construction analysts, construction advisory specialists, owners’ representatives, project workout and turnaround contractors, developers, payment certifiers, site supervisors, contract administrators, and expert witnesses.

With project delay, distress, and disruption issues hounding the industry, Adam says The GeoFocus Group provides leadership, experience, and technical expertise. Its 50+ year record in the industry, combined with its experience in the provision of technical due diligence and strategic project workout and turnaround services, allows the team to understand the concerns linked to project failure and suspension.

Adam himself brings to the table 20+ years of experience in construction management and land development with specialized experience in the field of distressed, dysfunctional, disturbed, and/or delayed construction project recovery and completion.

Clients may contact The GeoFocus Group team today, and its team of experts will perform a comprehensive analysis of their current construction program. Others who wish to learn more about The GeoFocus group may visit www.TheGeoFocusGroup.com for more information.

Media Contact

The GeoFocus Group

Adam Altobelli

4166220456

29 - 111 Zenway Boulevard

Vaughan

ON L4H 3H9

Canada