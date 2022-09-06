Submit Release
Deefurse is Revolutionizing the Handbag Industry from Africa

Fashiontech company, Deefurse Leatherware is leading the adoption of the smart handbag trend in Africa.

As the world increasingly gets digital, it’s only fair that technology is applied to every sphere of life. One previously mundane item that has become the new bride for the tech market is bags. Thanks to the rising trend of smart bags by luggage manufacturers, bags are no longer fashion items that are only used for carrying essentials. They can now be used to track one’s item and even recharge phones. As this trend heats up globally, Deefurse is leading the adoption of smart bags from Africa to the world.

Deefurse is a luxury fashiontech brand that seeks to blend style and functionality. Although an emerging brand, it's already disrupting the multi-billion dollar fashion industry with lifestyle accessories like the smart handbags and wallets which have built-in power banks to keep its wearer connected on the go. This useful combo is especially beneficial in today’s world where almost everything is done on mobile devices thereby requiring frequent recharges to stay productive.

According to the Creative Director, Oyedamola Akinsanya, focusing on value, quality and great customer service are the core catalysts for the brand's rapid growth.

A peek at the Deefurse Leatherware inventory via www.deefurse.com shows that the company is serious about helping fashion forward individuals stay stylish and connected to the world in the most sustainable manner. Its Tutonorial Smartbag Collection are made from eco-friendly silicon leather that is durable, stain resistant and easy to maintain. They are crafted for supremely confident women and they come in a beautiful blend of colors in two tones that dramatically add color to any outfit.

One standout wireless bag from Deefurse is the Dark Duchess which has become a best seller for the fashiontech company.  The smart bag is handcrafted from the finest silicone leather, oozes quality, durability and class. It has a built-in 10,000 mAh battery and is designed with a metallic gold swash that represents power and speed.

Considering the brand's light weight smart wallet collection made from quality vegan leather, it’s safe to say this is a brand committed to sustainable fashion.

Deefurse is a female-led brand created by Oyedamola Akinsanya, a young and vibrant African entrepreneur to look out for this season.

Please visit http://www.deefurse.com/ to learn more about this brand and its products.

