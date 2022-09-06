Australian model Jennifer Belle announces 2023 wedding in Lake Como, Italy

Model and fashion influencer, Jennifer Belle, officially announced on Instagram today that her wedding will take place in Lake Como, Italy in 2023.

Jennifer Belle, Australian model and Instagram influencer with a social media following of over 153k followers, announced today that her wedding will take place in Lake Como, Italy in 2023. The announcement came after Jennifer posted a photo to her Instagram page of a location in Lake Como with simply a groom and bride emoji in the caption. Whilst the announcement was modest, fans were thrilled and were quick to show their excitement, as the post gained over 4000 likes in less than two hours.

Jennifer and her partner have been engaged since September of last year. Although Jennifer has been known to keep her relationship private and away from the public eye, she does not shy away from showing off her 2.2ct pear shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram page. Photos and videos reveal a radiant series of individually handset pavé diamonds accenting the brilliant, eye-catchingly large center diamond, the rose gold band matching perfectly with her olive skin.

As well as this, Jennifer has already revealed her matching wedding band, a rose gold, tiara curved band encrusted with sparkling diamonds that sits perfectly with her stunning engagement ring. The set represents a timeless elegance, yet also boasts an impressive lustrousness.

Currently, Jennifer has not revealed who her wedding gown designer will be, although she has previously hinted names such as Berta and Pallas Couture.

“My partner is half Italian and half German, and it has always been our dream to get married in Italy”, says Jennifer. “I know that a lot of my followers are wanting to see and know more details about the wedding, but it's still early days. There is a lot that will go into this wedding, so we are taking our time in organizing everything and making sure it will be perfect”.

She noted that fans would still continue to get sneak peeks leading up to the special day, including her gown, invitations, flower arrangements, the venue and more.

“Above all else, I’m just excited to be marrying the love of my life”, Jennifer said. “When you meet that special someone who has supported you all the way through your dreams and aspirations, you just know it’s meant to be. I wouldn’t be who I am today if it weren’t for my partner’s endless encouragement. Next year will be a very special year for us, we will be getting married, traveling extensively, relocating to a new country and buying another property. Things couldn’t be more exciting for us right now”.

Jennifer Belle Wiki

Jennifer Belle has been creating fashion content on Instagram since 2019 and has since amassed a strong following of over 153k, but her modelling career started as far back in 2008 when she appeared in numerous television commercials across the Philippines for Big Brother and Zenutrients. She has worked with notable brands such as Sik Silk, Bella Barnett and Noodz Boutique and appeared in publications such as Surreal Magazine as well as billboards across New York and Los Angeles.

