A weather app 'Weather Screen' with over 5 million downloads

In recent days, it’s hard to predict weather conditions. That’s why the demand for a specialized weather app is increasing to check weather conditions in advance and respond to them quickly.

In such a situation, the weather forecast app ‘Weather Screen’ garners much attention worldwide. It has already surpassed 5 million downloads and is currently expected to reach 10 million downloads soon.

The ‘Weather Screen’ app provides real-time notifications that alert users about severe weather conditions such as rain, heat wave, and extreme temperature differences to help them not to miss any weather forecast. And by displaying the weather on the main screen of the user’s smartphone the ‘Weather Screen’ allows users to check whether real easy. Furthermore, it provides various information, such as fine dust levels, wind speed, humidity, and precipitation. (If you are an IOS user, you can use multiple widgets.)

The ‘Weather Screen’ app also provides a 3-day live radar based on the accurate weather radar of ‘Windy.’ In addition, it’s equipped with a unique function designed to provide hourly temperature to compare today’s weather to yesterday’s, unlike other apps such as ‘The Weather channel’ and ‘AccuWeather.’ Also as it recommends outfits to wear that are perfect for today’s weather, it enhances the user’s convenience.

An official from ‘Weather Screen’ said, “In the middle of global climate abnormalities that are hard to predict, we continuously make efforts in our research and development to emerge as the essential weather app for safety.” He added, “We will also strive to respond to different weather conditions through our app for the safety of our family and us.”

Recently, various climate abnormalities, such as localized heavy rain and drought, are continuously increasing. Therefore, it’s essential to prepare for accidents in advance through a specialized weather app displayed on the main screen.

