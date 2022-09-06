NAOSSOFT Develops Exciting New Website for Sak Lakay

The new Sak Lakay website can be found at https://saklakay.com/ . The site is designed to be simple and gratifying to use. Using the convenient shopping cart feature, shoppers can browse, access, and purchase as many beautiful, hand-made products as they need. Products can also be sorted by price, rating, or arrival date. Sak Lakay is dedicated to fast, smart, and diligent service, so that clients, artisans, vendors, and suppliers have the best experience possible.

NAOSSOFT has developed and launched a new website for Sak Lakay, a fashion and accessory brand based out of Miami, FL. The website can be found at https://saklakay.com/.

About Sak Lakay

Based out of the cultural hub of South Florida, Sak Lakay is a Haitian-American woman-owned brand founded in 2021 by Valerie Sajous. Valerie has always been enamored with Haitian artworks, especially those depicting pastoral scenes and« marchandes—female street vendors who brave precarious conditions to create quality, handcrafted pieces that provide for themselves and their families. Valerie’s deep love and admiration for these artisans inspired her to start Sak Lakay, and today Sak Lakay integrates her love of handbags and her reverence for these Haitian women who are oftentimes referred to as the poto mitans (pillars) of their communities.

Sak Lakay proudly partners with local artisans who have a passion for their handcrafted works of love and the freedoms that give them renewed hope for their businesses and families. Sak Lakay works directly with artisans, entrepreneurs, and product suppliers from various regions of Haiti that specialize in handcrafted art, decorative art, and wearable art. Its hands-on work with artisans allows them to earn a fair, respectable wage for their business in safe and healthy working conditions. Sak Lakay is inspired by Haiti’s strong history of vibrant art and culture, and it hopes to share that art and culture with the world. The network of partnerships with Sak Lakay expands the growth and impact in local communities that create continuous opportunities for income and sustainability for years to come.

About the Website

The new Sak Lakay website can be found at https://saklakay.com/. The site is designed to be simple and gratifying to use. Using the convenient shopping cart feature, shoppers can browse, access, and purchase as many beautiful, hand-made products as they need. Products can also be sorted by price, rating, or arrival date. Sak Lakay is dedicated to fast, smart, and diligent service, so that clients, artisans, vendors, and suppliers have the best experience possible. The new site reflects this dedication with easy-to-access contact information, which can be located on each page. Vendors, resellers, and suppliers can also fill out and submit simple partnership forms so that they can start directly benefiting from a professional relationship with Sak Lakay.

The developers of the Sak Lakay website believed the site should be as accessible as possible, and they delivered. Sak Lakay websites, electronic documents, and non-web software such as native mobile applications aspire to meet W3C WAI’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1, Level AA conformance. The developers have also implemented compliant accessibility features, including defined language in source code, responsive pages, non-flickering imagery, and multiple access points for content on each page. A Google Translator has even been incorporated to better serve Sak Lakay’s diverse customer base: the website can be translated to and from English, Spanish, French, and Haitian Creole.

About NAOSSOFT

The new Sak Lakay website was designed, implemented, and powered by NAOSSOFT. NAOSSOFT is a vibrant, innovative technology company, specializing in web development, custom software development, social media marketing, web hosting, and more! NAOSSOFT identifies, designs, and implements innovative, high-value web technology solutions that can combine software applications to solve problems that affect any business in the digital environment. Using in-depth knowledge, creativity, and dedication, NAOSSOFT empowers business owners, helping them take control of their assets and paving the way towards their success.

