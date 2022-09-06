Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make a housing announcement. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet retreat.
Closed to media
