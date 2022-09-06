Su-Vastika Solar received Patent for Its Emergency Rescue Device for lifts

Su-Vastika Solar has been granted a patent for its Emergency Rescue Device for Lifts, called "A system and method for providing backup to a consumer-friendly lift/elevator."

Elevator usage has expanded significantly with the growing construction of high-rise structures such as shopping malls, housing complexes. In recent years, however, lift-related accidents have also increased. A power failure is one of the primary causes of lifts stopping in mid-flight, trapping passengers inside. India lacks a uniform safety lift act that can guarantee optimal passenger safety.

Su-Vastika Solar has created a state-of-the-art Emergency Rescue Device (ERD) that provides 15 minutes to ten hours of power backup for essential devices such as elevators and escalators.

As one of the most rapidly developing startups for power storage and power solutions, they are thrilled to announce that the Government of India has granted them a patent for their ERD technology. "A System and Method for Providing Backup to Consumer-Friendly Elevators and Lifts" is the title of patent 396079.

ERD is a mechanism installed in elevators that activates during power outages that restrict the lift's functionality. This emergency equipment provides a 3-phase power supply to the elevators in the event the main power source fails. An ERD differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator that provides near-immediate protection from input power disruptions by providing energy stored in batteries via a specialized power bank. With ERD, the switching time is nearly negligible. Therefore, the lifts never stop, and the generators are unnecessary. Whenever the power is on, the lifts operate smoothly and without jerks, which keeps the lift electronics and electrical systems running without interruption. Since there is no interruption in power, the smooth operation eliminates the possibility of lift failure. ERD is a green and clean technology that, with the addition of a charge controller and solar panels, may become a solar-enabled system capable of charging the ERD power bank using solar energy.

Speaking to the media, the Managing Director of the company, Ms. Khushboo Sachdev, said, “We are working towards expanding our capabilities and reaching new heights. We have also worked on replacing the generator with the inverter to find an environment-friendly solution and a step towards green energy. We provide a Solution to all your Power Storage Problems.”

Su-Vastika Solar is proud of their lift accident prevention system. Their machinery may be configured for modest to large loads up to 500 KVA and can operate on lead-acid and lithium batteries. Additionally, it can supply power backup for up to two days and does not require an air conditioner. Additionally, it is BIS Certified. For additional information, please visit their website.

About Su-Vastika

Su-Vastika is a rapidly expanding startup that develops resilient energy storage technology for a more sustainable future. With an outstanding team of professionals from numerous fields, led by Khushboo Sachdev, the company aspires to disrupt and alter the solar energy and backup environment. They are a power storage and power generation company since we generate power utilizing solar energy and help you solve your power storage issues. Our products have a solar inverter that can handle both off-grid and on-grid solar energy. In addition, we provide three-phase heavy-duty inverter/ups systems, single-phase high capacity inverter/ups systems, hybrid off-grid Solar Inverter/UPS, PCU storage solutions, solar panels, online UPS, and residential UPS. Solar Power Storage Solutions can now fulfill the energy requirements of households, businesses, and even larger organizations. They have a strong presence in international regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and South-East Asia. To capture worldwide markets, their objective is to create more advanced technologies and make progressive adaptations.

Watch - How to Survive a Lift Accident? Emergency Rescue Device (ERD), Lift & Escalator Power Backup - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1HUTacd3Kk

Media Contact

Company Name: Su-vastika Systems Pvt Ltd

Contact Person: Kunwer Sachdev

Email: Send Email

Country: India

Website: Suvastika.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Su-Vastika Solar received Patent for Its Emergency Rescue Device for lifts