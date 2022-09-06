Submit Release
Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Los Angeles County Fire Camp

ACTON — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who this afternoon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County.

Matthew Wells was discovered missing at 2:45 p.m. during an afternoon head count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Wells, 36, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts. He was received from Humboldt County on Nov. 9, 2021 and was sentenced to four years for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon or an addict.

Anyone who sees Wells should immediately contact 911 or Special Service Agent Guillermo Moreno at (951) 232-3695.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

###

Contact: Office of Public and Employee Communications, opec@cdcr.ca.gov.

