Self Storage Plus Opens Brand New Drive-Through Facility in Dale City, VA
New State of the Art Drive-Through Storage Facility Developed by Arcland Property CompanyWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Dale City managed facility located at 13690 Mapledale Ave Dale City, VA 22193.
The 4.478-acre parcel with 1,034 units is owned by Arcland Property Company in partnership with Adler Financial Group. Arcland is a local self storage development firm with a focus on the self-storage industry. “We are excited to add another Class A drive-through storage facility in Northern Virginia to the Arcland Portfolio. It’s our third drive-through facility in Prince William County and one of six locations opening in 2022” said Anthony Piscitelli, Senior Vice President of Investments.
The multi-building, multi-level facility is located just off Dale Boulevard and is adjacent to McDonald’s. The property can be found just east of Andrew Leitch Park and Neabsco Greenway Trail Head and proudly serves students, residents, and business owners in Woodbridge, Woodhaven, Lake Ridge, Dale City, Potomac Mills, and Southbridge and surrounding areas.
The four-story and two-story, 124,442 square foot facility consists of a unit mix ranging from 5’ x 5’ to 10’ x 30’ storage units. The multi-building facility features modern Class A amenities like an enclosed drive-through loading area, both climate-controlled and drive-up units, as well as an array of security measures.
Self Storage Plus lives by its PLUS promise, “We are Professional problem solvers, we Love our jobs, we exemplify Unrelenting excellence and deliver Sincere service.” Their online rental and payment system, along with their 365-day unit access allows their customers Room to Pursue Life®.
For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.
ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities throughout the Washington-Baltimore and Southeastern Region. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®
ABOUT ARCLAND: Arcland is a real estate investment company that specializes in the development and acquisition of Class A self storage properties in the Washington DC, and Baltimore Metro. Find out more about Arcland’s properties and partnerships here.
ABOUT ADLER FINANCIAL GROUP: Adler Financial Group is a family office based in Fairfax, VA, focused on the acquisition and development of commercial real estate for over forty years. While largely centered on industrial and self-storage properties, Adler Financial owns properties across asset classes, mostly in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, and also serves as a private lender to other real estate developers.
