DANCE FEATURE MOVIE: SOARING FREE
Acclaimed performance artist and choreographer An Nuo, delivers the creative force behind Spiritual Dance in her new film Soaring Free.
Acclaimed performance artist and choreographer An Nuo, the founder and creative force behind Spiritual Dance, recently premiered her latest multi-sensory project – SOARING FREE, a full-length feature film. SOARING FREE artistically weaves dance, music and the beauty and perils of nature into a universal tale of people in search of freedom and the adventures they encounter in the process.
An Nuo, who performs two roles (as a ‘refugee’ and a Native American tribal leader) and her company of dancers meld a visual spectacular that is both bold and highly personal. Exploring the human quest for independence, An Nuo takes us on a journey that simultaneously offers thrills and moments of deep contemplation as well as human strength and fragility. SOARING FREE also includes a mesmerizing music score and VFX effects and clips that add richness and depth to the film’s theme.
A true expressionist pioneer, An Nuo has introduced an art form which integrates widely varied principles of ballet, modern dance, contemporary, folk, meditation, Tai Chi, dance therapy, drama and musical art. Launched in China and incubated in the U.S., An Nuo states that “Spiritual Dance is dedicated to connecting all life in a pursuit of an emotional dialogue between mind and body, creating intensive collaboration among artists, a communion between performer and audience, and a fusion of Eastern and Western cultural traditions from around the world.” Her work is deeply infused with this global perspective, reflective of An Nuo’s Chinese roots and her current home, New York.
Spiritual Dance has been the foundation for 15 years of experimental works in which An Nuo has often used nature as a live presence in theatre and film. She has served as choreographer, writer, director and producer of her work and collaborated with other directors and writers on some of the projects. Her past work has explored topics that include global warming, the COVID pandemic, and the senseless extinction of wildlife, among others. She is the recipient of numerous awards in choreography, dance, performing art, and fine art through film festivals and performing arts competitions around the world, including in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix and Toronto.
An Nuo is a graduate of the Beijing Dance Academy with a bachelor's degree in Choreography and Performance and has also attended Master classes at New York’s Pratt Institute Dance Therapy Program as well as Art Study in Beijing.
An Nuo’s past works include Moving Through Tea (2013); Opera Dream (2014, New Theatre in NYC); Bird in Heaven (2014, NY Metropolitan Museum of Art); Dance Work: Zen Dance (2015, Brooklyn Museum Theater); Before and After New York (2016, Performance 15 Drama Festival); Tea Dance (2017, Italy), Athene (2017, National Dora Stratou Dance Theatre, Athens, Greece); Iceberg - Revolution (2020, Theater for the New City), and Enlightenment from the Moon (2021, an indie film).
In 2018, An Nuo was honored with the New York Arts Achievement Award from State Assembly Assistant Speaker, Felix W. Ortiz, for her contributions as an outstanding director, choreographer, and dancer. The award is given to esteemed artists at the top of their craft with extraordinary talents and ability in their field.
An Nuo is a member of the United Nations Council on International Dance (CID) and frequently travels around the world in an effort to infuse her work with a global perspective and to impart lessons of spiritual dance to the widest possible audience. As a certified dance therapist, she has also spearheaded programs at Phoenix House and Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.
For more information about An Nuo and Spiritual Dance, visit: annuospiritualarts.com
