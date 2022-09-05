Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda's statement

PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2022 Thank you, Mr. President. Just a point of clarification. Over the past week, we have heard from various sectors, who share our common goal of bringing true and lasting peace to our country. In line with this goal, I would like to state, in very clear terms, that I denounce, condemn all forms of violence and terrorism, and call for an end to armed conflict. I am in favor of peace talks that are built upon a genuine desire to come to an agreement, which are within our democratic framework and in accordance with all our laws. For over half a century, armed conflict has hindered our nation's development. I know that we all share the same dream to build a more prosperous nation, to give a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. As an advocate for peace for many decades, I believe the best way to achieve this is by building mutual understanding through good faith discussions, through which we can find that we have more that unites us than what sets us apart. I would also like, at this juncture, to commend the women and the men of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their service to our nation. For years, as a reserve officer of the Philippine Air Force, I have worked to support the AFP through legislation and appropriations. I will remain your ally in the Senate. Amid the strong positions on this issue, Mr. President, I would like to call upon our countrymen to pursue our common goal of bringing true and lasting peace to our country through exclusively non-violent means. Premised on a genuine commitment to cease hostilities, let us join together and give peace another chance. Thank you, Mr. President.