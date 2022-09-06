Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Level Measuring Tool (NJD-2450)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to measure linear distance with a level without having to use multiple tools," said an inventor from Verona, N.J., "so I invented the LEVEL-CORRECTING GAUGE BLOCK."

The invention takes the guesswork out of leveling procedures when determining a linear distance. It eliminates the need to use a separate tape measure which complicates maneuverability and congestion in use of the hands, which also contributes to safety. Convenient, efficient and saves time, the level is also easy to use, functional, and has lightweight properties.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

