InventHelp Presents Vertical Blind Repair Device (OCC-1389)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw there was a need for a device that could fix the slat on a vertical blind," said the inventor from Tempe, Ariz. "I thought of this idea to help remedy the problem so that the blind could be attached back to the clip and hang in place."

He invented BLINDSIES that enables a homeowner to mend vertical blind slats that may pull away from the holder. This device is simple to use and could help save users a considerable amount of time and energy. It would repair the broken blind slat and reinforce the actual holder. Additionally, this could help prevent premature purchases of vertical blinds, saving consumers money.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1389, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

