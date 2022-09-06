Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,917 in the last 365 days.

"Laughter Is Consent" by Binge-Watchers Podcast Nearing 50k Views Mere Weeks After Launch

Binge-Watchers Podcast is a podcast hosted by Johnny Spoiler, Jordan Savage, and Dangerous Dave. These Professional binge-watchers talk at length about horror movies, movie news, personal stories, and all things cinema.

Thousands of new movies, shows, and exciting clips are being released daily. From Netflix and Hulu, over Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, to free streaming services, binge-watchers of today have innumerable options when it comes to discovering new shows and enjoying a nostalgic trip down memory lane. 

Binge-Watchers Podcast is a podcast designed to provide an additional outlet for entertainment for movie lovers, cinephiles, and binge-watchers across all compass points.

Hosted by Johnny Spoiler, Jordan Savage, and Dangerous Dave, Binge-Watchers Podcast has helped thousands of movie enthusiasts reminisce, smile, and acquire a fresh perspective on classic titles, obscure movies, shows that should have never been, as well as films that no one should ever miss. 

Binge-Watchers Podcast is primarily built on the personalities of this dynamic trio. Johnny, Jordan, and Dave commonly share their opinions on titles they are covering but also create a unique atmosphere with jokes, stories, and what most of their viewers would describe as “peak quality content.”

One of the most recent uploads Binge-Watchers Podcast launched on its YouTube channel is titled “Laughter Is Consent” and dives deep into the old-school classic dilogy “Judge Dredd”. The episode aired on the 10th of August 2022 and has already reached over 49,800 views. The podcast was created on the 10th of July, 2016, and has garnered nearly 2,000,000 views on YouTube alone. 

As the main host, Johnny Spoiler is committed to ensuring Binge-Watchers Podcast’s viewers enjoy every second of each episode. The interactions between Johnny, Dave, and Jordan are as genuine as their opinions and thoughts about the movies they review, giving their audiences more than enough reasons to keep coming back for more premium quality content.

More information about Binge-Watchers Podcast is available on the company’s official YouTube profile

Media Contact
Company Name:

Binge-Watchers Podcast


Contact Person:

Johnny Spoiler


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://youtu.be/BUCESn4hMDo

You just read:

"Laughter Is Consent" by Binge-Watchers Podcast Nearing 50k Views Mere Weeks After Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.