BAIMEI Launching Limited, Customized, Trending Gift Face Roller Package for an Ultimate Glow

HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAIMEI, a brand focusing on at-home skincare beauty tools for personal use and gifts for dealing with swollen or laxity skin, will be launching the Limited Package Trending Gift for the Christmas Season. "Last year, we launched the Christmas package for the first time and won the favor of consumers, which was a great surprise to those who received gifts," BAIMEI Marketing Manager Lucy stated. "This year, there will be strengthened special surprises, and we will also launch Customized, which is more suitable for gift giving that takes a step beyond the products we love and dips our toes into questions about how we give during the holidays."

Limited Customized Package Is Available To Jade Roller Gua Sha Sets And Ice Rollers

The beautiful jade rollers and ice rollers became popular on TikTok and Instagram by storm due to their excellent therapeutic results. Easy to find by searching on the internet, jade rollers can banish puffiness and wrinkles, improve blood circulation, prevent fine lines, sculpts facial muscles, and slow down aging. Ice rollers can relieve, relax, and rejuvenate one's mind, body, and skin. Product testers have reported that the ice rollers can help relieve sunburns, reduce redness, diminishes dark circles, and helps with headaches.

Jade Rollers and ice rollers not only calm the skin but also help in sculpting and uplift the face, preventing sagging and puffy skin. They are easy to use at home and can be used irrespective of the weather conditions. The easiness of using these products makes them an effective at-home skin treatment and the perfect gifts.

About BAIMEI

BAIMEI is committed to providing at-home user-friendly skincare goods that are perfect for personal use and gifts for daily life that empower people to feel beautiful. Their story begins with a single piece of jade, rooted in Benevolence, Morality, and Truth. Baimei takes a modern approach to self-care that's deep-rooted in traditional techniques to help people find the right tools that can bring comfort and peace into life. See more at https://www.amazon.com/baimei or contact baimeiservice@gmail.com.

