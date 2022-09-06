J White promotes financial independence through their services.

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J White Enterprises promotes the understanding of the importance of financial literacy. The founder Janay White learned firsthand about the challenges that a lack of credit education can cause.

In the recent development, the founder Janay White has launched eight companies under the J White Enterprises that strive for financial independence and literacy for society. In the latest record, from Homelessness to Being the Impetus for Serial Entrepreneurship, CEO Janay White reclaims society through Education, Support, and Empowerment.









J White Enterprises has developed J White Credit University for the same purpose. Whether the clients or students are looking for simple credit repair, tax information, or long-term credit education, the team of J White Enterprises is proud to offer resources to help them succeed. The staff of White Credit University utilizes proven solutions to help their students navigate difficult situations and build their credit in a way that will truly last. Their various resources, including the following, have helped many of the company’s clients find genuine financial stability and credit improvements:

As one of the top leaders in the credit industry, J White Credit University guarantees tangible results with its services. The clients’ long-term success is J White Enterprises' top priority, and they approach each case with genuine care and compassion. Students shouldn't have to jump through hoops to feel secure with their finances. J White Credit University is here to help.

Furthermore, J White Enterprises offers the following credit solution services to its clientele:

JWE Credit Solutions Personal Credit Packages Business Credit Packages









About the Founder of J White Enterprises: Janay White

Jacksonville, FL - Janay White, affectionately known as "THE GOAT" of entrepreneurship, is the CEO of eight successful companies. A mother of two, Janay cultivates and creates opportunities for individuals to attain financial freedom and become prosperous in generational welfare.

Working two jobs a day for a living, Janay is no stranger to financial lack. Janay worked over nine years as a Social Worker and Fraud Investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families by day and as a Revenue Auditor in the Accounting and Finance Department for the United Parcel Company (UPS) by night.

Financial independence is a part of the foundation of her work. Janay has been addicted and passionate about credit repair and sustenance. This passion and knowledge, acquired with many struggles, fuels her to educate others on wealth creation. Janay sat within inferior credit for seven years after receiving her first loan of $500 from Vystar Credit Union when she was 18 years old. She began rebuilding her credit at 25, teaching herself to boost her scores. With the success of her credit boost, she seemed to have found the formula to not succumb to debt.

Janay White is the CEO of the following companies:

J White Enterprises, Luigi’s Concrete and More, J White Marketing INC., J White Construction INC., J White Business Center, J White Properties and More, J White Institute and Free Game BY J White.

As a successful example of what it means to be a "Black Woman in Business and Entrepreneurship," Janay has acquired over 26 AirBnBs and has succor all 26 for over a year. She has also purchased a plethora of investment properties using Business Credit Only; coached mentees who serve in Real Estate with buying properties using business credit totaling over $2.5 Million.

Moreover, she was awarded Best Credit Company of the year in 2021 by the Best Boss Awards Group and served as a Trustee Member of the Jacksonville Jaguars Leadership Team. In addition, Janay White has also been nominated as Woman of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She has been selected as the City of Jacksonville’s Entrepreneur of the Year for 2022.

Janay White conducts seminars, classes, and even one-on-one counseling sessions to pass her knowledge of credit to others. She calls her meetings, The Credit Repair University, where she focuses mainly on her mission to preach what she is practicing, i.e., financial independence, especially while being a woman. She believes that anyone can achieve financial freedom with the correct information, dedication, and willpower.

About J White Enterprises

J White Enterprises contains Janay White's companies, of which she is the CEO with vast knowledge and years of experience. Janay has tried and tested her way into credit success, and she is all into passing on the knowledge through her seminars and sessions.

Potential clients and people seeking financial independence and literacy can visit the following links to acquire further information about services updates of J White Enterprises.

