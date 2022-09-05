Silver Alert - William Christopher ACTIVE

William Christopher, 53-years-old, 5' 09", 200 lbs., brown and gray hair, and green eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown. William left his long-term care facility, on foot, on 9/4/22 at 8 p.m., in the area of 20th St. and Thomas Rd. He has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented. If you have any information or have seen William, contact Phoenix PD or call 911.