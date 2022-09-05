/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make important announcement about high-speed Internet access/

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022



Time: 12:30 pm (PT)



Location: Gambier Community Centre

721 Andy's Bay Road

Gambier Island, British Columbia

