Membrane Bioreactors Global Market Report 2022: Trend Toward Larger MBRs Crucial for Future Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the membrane bioreactors market, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of the market forces relevant to membrane bioreactors and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of membrane bioreactor, and growth forecasts through 2026 are provided. Estimates on sales values are based on the prices in the supply chain at which the membrane bioreactors were procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of membrane bioreactors. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has halted the progress of economies across the world for some time. But the world's economies are gradually reviving and have started ramping back up. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and the membrane bioreactors market was also indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

Report Includes

  • An up-to-date review of the global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs) within the industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Evaluation and forecast the market size for membrane bioreactors, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by microbial process type, configuration, membrane type, application, and geographic region
  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for membrane bioreactors and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
  • Country specific data and market value analysis for China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
  • Understanding of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications, and the filtration industry structure
  • Review of patent grants for innovations relate to membrane bioreactor industry across each major category
  • Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for membrane bioreactor

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Background

Chapter 4 Filtration Overview

  • Wastewater Treatment Technologies
  • Conventional Wastewater Treatment Processes
  • Wastewater Recycling Technologies
  • Recycling Based on Conventional Wastewater Treatment
  • Membrane Filtration
  • Chemical Treatments
  • Demineralization
  • Disinfection
  • Other Advanced Treatment Techniques Applicable to Direct Potable Reuse

Chapter 5 Market Trends and Development

  • Technology Development
  • Performance
  • Competing Wastewater Treatment Technologies
  • Capital and Operating Costs
  • Recent Developments
  • Trend Toward Larger MBRs
  • Water Reclamation and Reuse
  • Water Reuse in the U.S.
  • Water Reuse in Other Countries
  • U.S. Regulations
  • Federal Assistance for Wastewater Plant Construction
  • International Regulations
  • Eu Regulations
  • Regulations in Other World Regions
  • Impact of Covid-19
  • Introduction
  • Impact on Price
  • Impact on Demand
  • Impact on Supply

Chapter 6 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Microbial Process

  • Aerobic
  • Anaerobic
  • Comparison Between Aerobic and Anaerobic

Chapter 7 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Type of Membrane

  • Materials, Manufacturing Methods, Modules
  • Flux
  • Fouling
  • Selecting Membranes for MBRs
  • Hollow Fiber
  • Flat Sheet
  • Other Tubular

Chapter 8 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Configuration

  • Submerged
  • External
  • Advantages and Disadvantages of Submerged and External Configurations

Chapter 9 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Application

  • Municipal
  • Domestic Municipal Wastewater Treatment
  • Industrial Wastewater
  • Wastewater Components
  • Industrial Wastewater Treatment
  • Other Applications
  • Landfill Leachate
  • In-Building Water Recycling
  • Shipboard Wastewater
  • Agricultural Wastewater

Chapter 10 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Region

Chapter 11 Industry Structure

  • Conglomerates
  • Water/Wastewater Treatment Companies
  • Specialized Providers
  • Strategies for Remaining Competitive

Chapter 12 Patent Review

  • Methodology
  • Patents by Country
  • Patents by Year
  • Patents by Organization

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms

 Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Laval
  • Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.
  • Aquatech International LLC
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • Econity
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Koch Separation Solutions
  • Mann+Hummel
  • Pentair
  • Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
  • Toray Industries Inc

