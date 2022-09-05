Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 5, 2022
Note: All times local
The Laurentians, Quebec
Private meetings
Ottawa, Ontario
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver a statement on the tragedy in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings
