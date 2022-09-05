Submit Release
Google in Private Networks Market Briefing 2022: Google to Sell Directly to Enterprise Customers in a Move that Could Put Google in Direct Competition with Ericsson, Verizon, Microsoft, AWS

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Google in Private Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This market briefing analyzes the Google private network offering, market positioning, and partnerships. It also examines the wireless private network market including market size, competitive dynamics, competitive intensity and trends.

In June, 2022, Google announced its official private wireless networking offering. The company said it will sell the service directly to enterprise customers in a move that could put Google in direct competition with Ericsson, Verizon, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and others.

Google said its new "private networking solutions portfolio" is based on its previously announced "Google Distributed Cloud Edge." That product, introduced last year, essentially allows enterprises and other customers to run the Google Cloud inside their own locations.

Select Research Findings:

  • 5G for indoor solutions is anticipated to represent a $7.6 billion opportunity by 2028
  • LTE continues to dominate cellular deployments while WiFI6 is an option (vs. 5G) for some

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1. Private Networks
1.2. Wireless Private Networks

2. Google Private Network
2.1. Product Offering
2.2. Market Positioning
2.3. Private Network Partnerships

3. Private Network Marketplace
3.1. Private Network Players
3.2. Google's Impact

4. Forecasts

5. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • AT&T
  • Betacom
  • Boingo
  • Celona
  • Cisco
  • Crown Castle
  • Dell
  • Ericsson
  • Google
  • Honeywell
  • HPE
  • Kajeet
  • Microsoft
  • Motorola Solutions
  • Nokia
  • Siemens
  • Verizon

