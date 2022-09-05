Perforating Gun Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A perforating gun is a tool for punching holes in the casing or liner of oil and gas wells before production. Oil and gas can flow into the wellbore through these perforations. These weapons are dropped into the wells and detonated to contain a variety of explosive charges. The reservoir fluid flows into the wellbore and is finally drained for processing as the explosives blow holes in the reservoir walls. This technology is widely used because it is more cost effective than traditional methods, reduces pollutants, and improves operational safety and efficiency. The growing number of industries worldwide is driving up demand for perforating guns. The perforating gun is used in various activities, including drilling holes and producing channels in multiple materials, making fastening holes, and blasting rock and concrete.





Increased Production of Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Stimulate the Global Perforating Gun Market

Increased exploration and production of unconventional oil and gas resources, high asset yield, and rising demand for shale oil and gas drives the perforating gun industry. The increased demand for unconventional oil and gas will necessitate drilling new wells. The recent surge in production and exploitation of unconventional oil and gas resources has increased the demand for perforating guns. They are required to drill new wells using deep directional drilling techniques.

Since its inception, the oil and gas business has seen numerous transformations. Methods, processes, and materials have all evolved considerably. Given the mature conventional oil and gas stocks, an urgent requirement may be hypothesized, effectively met by resources that substitute for expanding demand. The discovery of unconventional oil and gas resources for energy has contributed to meeting the need for clean and efficient energy sources. Since unconventional oil and gas resources do not find their way into standard formations, unique extraction or production procedures are required.

Growth in Oilfield Discoveries Create Untapped Market Opportunities

Given the increased oilfield activity, there is a significant opportunity in the market for perforating guns. In the past few years, there has been much activity in discovering and developing oilfields, especially in the United States. However, the perforating and stimulation market remains a niche market. Perforating guns is pivotal in this technology, making a profitable opportunity for the market.

Perforating guns are used to insert casing and tubing into a concrete wall for well and oilfield applications. Earlier, this was done manually by drilling holes in the concrete and inserting the pipes. Today, it is done with perforating guns. This gun is used to punch a hole in the concrete long enough for the pipes to be inserted in. The gun also has a casing-perforating option that allows the gun to be used to insert casings in the well. These guns are vital for drilling in oil wells.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.65 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Components, Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Baker Hughes Co., DMC Global Inc, G&H Diversified Manufacturing, Halliburton Company, Hunting PLC, National Oilwell Varco Inc, and Schlumberger Ltd, Tassaroli, Weatherford International Ltd, Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd Key Market Opportunities Growth in Oilfield Discoveries Key Market Drivers Increasing Exploration and Production of Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources

Rising Shale Perspective and Technological Advances in Perforating Gun Systems

Regional Insights

Europe is the largest shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The financial assistance provided by governments to manufacturers and distributors is projected to increase demand for perforating weapons in Europe. Due to government funding, the future of the perforating gun sector in Europe appears bright. The European Union has launched various initiatives to aid perforating gun producers and distributors with R&D, innovation, and technology. The world's leading corporations focus on producing high-quality products for ongoing initiatives to maintain their advantage.

North America is the second-largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 410 million, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the robust demand for these guns across diverse end-use industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, and construction, which leads to high demand in the market. The oil, gas, and mining industries will likely drive growth in the North American market for perforating firearms. Manufacturers want to boost production. Thus there has been a shift toward more automated equipment. Demand for these firearms will help the expansion of this market in the region.

Due to increased demand for perforating instruments, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for perforating guns. Asia-Pacific's rising demand for oil drives the rising demand for perforating guns. The need for perforating guns is expected to rise due to planned exploration and production in Asia-Pacific. Perforating guns are used to pierce the ground to recover oil and gas.





Key Highlights

The global perforating gun market share was valued at USD 970 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1,650 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 970 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1,650 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By components , the global perforating gun market is segmented into Gun Housing, Shaped Charge, Detonator Cord, Detonator, and Others Gun Housing accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

, the global perforating gun market is segmented into Gun Housing, Shaped Charge, Detonator Cord, Detonator, and Others Gun Housing accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By type , the perforating gun market is segmented into Through Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System, Wireline Conveyed Casing Gun System, Through Tubing Exposed Gun System, and Tubing Conveyed the Perforation System. Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

, the perforating gun market is segmented into Through Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System, Wireline Conveyed Casing Gun System, Through Tubing Exposed Gun System, and Tubing Conveyed the Perforation System. Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By application , the perforating gun market is segmented into Onshore and Offshore. The Onshore segment accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

, the perforating gun market is segmented into Onshore and Offshore. The Onshore segment accounts for the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By region, the global perforating gun market is segmented by North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Europe commands the maximum market share.





The key players in the global perforating gun market are

Baker Hughes Co.

DMC Global Inc

G&H Diversified Manufacturing

Halliburton Company

Hunting PLC

National Oilwell Varco Inc

and Schlumberger Ltd

Tassaroli

Weatherford International Ltd

Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd





Global Perforating Gun Market: Segmentation

By Components

Gun Housing

Shaped Charge

Detonator Cord

Detonator

Others

By Type

Through Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System

Wireline Conveyed Casing Gun System

Through Tubing, Exposed Gun System

Tubing Conveyed the Perforation System

By Application

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In June 2022 , Baker Hughes and Petrosafe, a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), announced a contract that will mark the first deployment of Baker Hughes' flare.IQ technology in refinery operations in Egypt to help reduce emissions from oil and gas flaring operations.

, Baker Hughes and Petrosafe, a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), announced a contract that will mark the first deployment of Baker Hughes' flare.IQ technology in refinery operations in Egypt to help reduce emissions from oil and gas flaring operations. In May 2022 , With the introduction of the Nexus OnCore Compact Control System, Nexus Controls, a subsidiary of Baker Hughes, increased the portfolio of Nexus OnCoreTM Control Systems. This new system offers the digital toolbox and sophisticated diagnostic capabilities of a distributed control system (DCS).

, With the introduction of the Nexus OnCore Compact Control System, Nexus Controls, a subsidiary of Baker Hughes, increased the portfolio of Nexus OnCoreTM Control Systems. This new system offers the digital toolbox and sophisticated diagnostic capabilities of a distributed control system (DCS). In May 2022, Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, launched a new subsea wellhead technology, the MS-2 Annulus Seal, to save substantial operational rig costs by helping lower overall wellhead installation costs due to reduced rig trips. The new integrated sealing solution launched and exhibited at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston has already been adopted by multiple customers in North and South America.





