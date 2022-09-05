Suicide Attempt Survivor Overcomes Leg Amputation Following Accident to Participate in National Suicide Prevention Week
Tracey has given so much to so many over the years within the public health, mental health, domestic violence; and suicide prevention communities; It’s our turn to advocate for her,”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Pacheco Medeiros never found true inner peace until she began to ride in the wind on her 1st motorcycle at the age of 50. Riding has become her soul-care. On August 17th, Tracey had an accident during a ride. To save her life, the surgical team at the University of TN Medical Center in Knoxville had no choice but to amputate her left leg. Aware that she may have to step away temporarily from the peer-to peer wellness workshop series she helped develop for suicide attempt survivors and their impacted families, she agreed to borrow from some of that work and conference and webinar presentations to create a series of blogs to share with her workshop attendees and other suicide attempt survivors and their impacted families. This will allow her time to heal, be fitted with a prosthetic (preferably one decorated with Minions) and begin rehab to walk again and still be an active participant in September’s National (and world) suicide prevention awareness campaign. Tracey published the first blog of the series on September 4th – “I will Ride Again” can be found here.
— Annemarie Matulis
http://avoiceatthetable.org/tracey-medeiros-blog/i-will-ride-again
A Voice at the Table. http://avoiceatthetable.org/index.html , the nonprofit Tracey helped co-found is based in Taunton MA. This grassroots movement has delivered psycho-educational, peer to peer workshops across the country for 8 years, and presented an informational workshop in Northern Ireland in 2019.
Just a few months before the accident, Tracey decided to make the leap to become an independent contractor. In response to her current situation, A Voice at the Table has set up a fundraising campaign to help support her through these challenging times while she gets back up on her feet (pun intended and loved by Tracey).
“A MA Certified Peer Specialist, Tracey has given so much to so many over the years within the public health, mental health, domestic violence; and suicide prevention communities; It’s our turn to advocate for her,” observed A Voice at the Table/Impacted Family & Friends co-founder, Annemarie Matulis. “Tracey is known for her incredible resilience, a lover of Minions, motorcycles, and Tom Brady. She is always able to bring a smile to your face.”
To date, a small group of friends has collected a walker, a cane, and a wheelchair. They rented a large RV to go to Knoxville this week and bring her back home to MA. The fundraiser will help cover medical and living expenses.
We appreciate your help and support.
https://donorbox.org/tracey-minions-pacheco-medeiros-fundraiser
For more information: director@avoiceatthetable.org
Annemarie Matulis
A Voice at the Table
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter