Cell Culture Market | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

North America cell culture market acquired the majority of share owing to rise in healthcare expenditure and easy availability of cell cultures consumables.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global cell culture market accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell culture is a technique, which involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium. Furthermore, the entire technique involves the use of tools, which are called as instruments. For instance, some of the instruments include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Moreover, bioreactors are used to carry out biological reaction, which is used to culture aerobic cells.

Major determinants of the market

Increase in adoption of cell culture techniques, rise in research funding, and surge in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global cell culture market. However, the high capital investment and lack of infrastructure of cell-based research hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for advanced technologies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to easy availability of cell culture instruments and consumables with presence of the majority of key players and rise in cancer-related research. However, the global cell culture market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of cell culture techniques, development of the R&D sector, and surge in research funding.

The other major factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include launch of novel and advanced instruments and consumables in the market. Moreover, on the basis of region, the North America cell culture market acquired the majority of share owing to rise in healthcare expenditure and easy availability of cell cultures instruments and consumables. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as surge in adoption of cell culture technique.

In 2019, North America accounted for the major share of cell culture market size and is expected to continue this trend owing to surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in cancer related research. Furthermore, easy availability of cell culture instruments and consumables due to presence of majority of key players boost the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, other factors such as surge in health expenditure also boost the growth of the cell culture market in North America.

Major Key Players -

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the consumables segment occupied 68.5% share of the global cell culture market in 2019

By application, the cancer research segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for 61.8% share of the market in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

